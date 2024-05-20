Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool United full-back David Ferguson thinks he still has more to offer in a Pools shirt after signing a new deal to remain at the Suit Direct Stadium for a fifth season.

The defender turns 30 next month but still feels as though he can keep on improving, thoughts his new manager Darren Sarll echoed after it was confirmed he'd put pen to paper on his new contract.

Last season was probably the former York, Darlington and Sunderland man's most difficult in a blue and white shirt; he had the captaincy taken off him after appearing to struggle with the weight of the armband, missed a decisive penalty in the FA Trophy defeat to Hampton and Richmond Borough and became the subject of particular criticism when he endured a difficult run of form around Christmas.

However, he began to get back to his best following the arrivals of manager Kevin Phillips and experienced defenders Tom Parkes and Luke Waterfall and has proven that, when he's settled and confident, he can be one of the best full-backs in the National League - indeed, he was the one and only Pools representative to feature in the team of the season following their promotion under Dave Challinor in 2020/21.

The defender is determined to keep on improving ahead of his 30th birthday next month.

It's not impossible that Pools will look to recruit another left-back, while 20-year-old Kieran Burton could provide competition on the left side of defence, but it seems likely that Ferguson will be first choice again next term.

And despite already having 193 Pools appearances under his belt, the defender is determined to keep on improving next season under new boss Darren Sarll.

"Of course," he said.

"I'm maturing more, and the more you play for the club the more you come to understand it. Hopefully there's more to come.

"I'm nearly 30 now but hopefully I've got a few more years left, I'm not getting there yet.