Paul McNally was proud of his City of Liverpool side for their efforts in the 5-1 defeat to Hartlepool United in the FA Trophy third round in a game he felt hinged on key refereeing decisions.

The Northern Premier League West side caused a bit of a scare to John Askey's men when holding a first half lead through Josh Quarless’ free kick inside just three minutes at the Berry Street Garage Stadium in Bootle.

Quarless curled in low for his 14th goal of the season as the team ranked three divisions below Hartlepool were ‘full value’ for their first half lead according to boss McNally. But the second half saw Pools demonstrate their superiority with five goals to take the tie comfortably away from the Purples although McNally believes the game swung favourably for the visitors as a result of the decision from referee Sam Mulhall to send off goalscorer Quarless early in the second half.

Shortly after Emmanuel Dieseruvwe had levelled the scores, McNally’s side were reduced to 10-men when Quarless was dismissed for a rash looking challenge on defender Emmanuel Onariase before captain Danny Mitchley was then dismissed in second half stoppage time as the home side ended the tie with nine men.

“It was a game of two halves as they say, but it was a game on the officials’ decisions,” said McNally.

“We were full value for 50 minutes to be in front. They equalised – we’re not going to keep a team like them down for long, but I think certain decisions went against us in the second half.

“Full compliments to them, they equalised and then took full advantage of it, but I really didn’t think we deserved the outcome. 5-1 flatters them and they probably agree with that but it is what it is, they’re in the next round but I’m still immensely proud of the lads.”

McNally added: “We could have caused a massive upset.

“It was a great start. Everything in that first half; we were hungry, we were aggressive in our press, we were first to everything, we were good. And that was against the wind and against a full-time team. We frustrated the life out of them.

“The second half I thought we were going to pin them in and we did a little bit for 10 minutes then they scored and the sending off – the less said about that the better.

“I never blame officials for results but it just swung it in their favour and they don’t need any favours, a team of their calibre. It’s 1-1. We’re not getting beat at that point. I have to just bite my lip and take it on the chin.