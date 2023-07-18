Murray has returned to Stark’s Park for a second spell with the club where he made almost 100 appearances between 2017-2019.

The Scotsman agreed to mutually terminate his contract at the Suit Direct Stadium recently, despite having another year left to run on his deal in the North East.

Murray had begun to win over Hartlepool supporters during the final months of the 2022-23 campaign following a slow start after impressing under John Askey.

Euan Murray has returned to former side Raith Rovers following his Hartlepool United exit. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

But Murray, who could have returned to Scotland in the January transfer window, has now secured a move following relegation to the National League with Raith manager Ian Murray suggesting the 29-year-old showed a ‘desire’ to return to the club four years after leaving.

Rovers manager Murray said: “I’m very happy that the deal has been concluded.

"After meeting with Euan he showed real desire to return to Raith Rovers. He will be welcomed back, I’m sure, as we are getting a solid aggressive centre-half who has unfinished business.”

Meanwhile, former Hartlepool defender Peter Kioso has joined League One side Peterborough United on a season-long loan deal from Rotherham United.

The 23-year-old spent the early stages of his career at the Suit Direct Stadium before moving to Luton Town.

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson said: “Peter is someone we have had our eye on for a while.

"He can play right-back in a back four, right-wing back in a back three and a right-sided centre-back in a back three.

