John Askey has sanctioned the loan exits of defensive duo Burton and Pruti who both leave the club on short-term loan deals to Darlington and Farnborough respectively.

Askey’s decision may come as a surprise given Hartlepool’s struggles with injuries throughout the opening months of the season – Sunderland loanee Zak Johnson the latest to pick up an injury when limping off in the 2-1 defeat to Aldershot Town.

Johnson’s fitness will raise further question marks over the decision to loan out both Burton and Pruti given that both can occupy the left-sided centre-back position Johnson has been operating in.

Hartlepool United defensive duo Kieran Burton and Edon Pruti have both left the club on short-term loan deal.

But both players have struggled to force their way into Askey’s squad this season – Pruti having made just two appearances, the second of which coming in August’s defeat at Chesterfield, and Burton making three appearances totalling less than 100 minutes having started in just one of those games.

Burton was Hartlepool’s first signing of the summer under the recruitment tandem of former sporting director Darren Kelly and Askey.

The young defender signed from National League North side Scarborough with the intention of developing him further into the first team picture.

So far, however, that has yet to materialise with Burton now joining Hartlepool’s rivals Darlington over the course of the next month.

“We had a couple of tough games against Darlo last year, so it’s nice to be here,” Burton told the Quakers’ club website.

"I’ve only got a couple of appearances at Hartlepool so it will be nice to get back into playing 90 minutes regularly.

"The main thing is just to get a couple of wins on the board and start climbing the table.”

Quakers boss Josh Gowling added: “He was at Scarborough last season, he’s got a lot of experience at the level, so it was good to get him over the line.”

Pruti, meanwhile, has joined National League South side Farnborough.

Pruti, who recently returned from international duty having been a part of Albania's under-21s squad for their European Championship qualifiers, has found himself out of favour after being a regular under Askey last season.

The young defender, signed from Brentford in January, played in all 13 games under Askey following his appointment in February ahead of the club’s League Two run-in, before starting in the opening day defeat at Barnet this season.

Since then, however, Pruti has been overlooked, with Hartlepool understood to have been open to offers for the 21-year-old with Farnborough now agreeing a deal.

A club statement read: “Defenders Kieran Burton and Edon Pruti have both departed the Suit Direct Stadium on short-term loan deals.

“We wish both players the best of luck for the duration of their loan spells.”

Burton and Pruti will return to the North East next month before further consideration is given to their futures with regards to, potentially, extending those loan deals.