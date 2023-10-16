News you can trust since 1877
This is why Hartlepool United defender missed the FA Cup defeat to Chester

Edon Pruti was an unused substitute in Albania under-21s’ defeat against Finland which ruled him out of Hartlepool United’s FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie with Chester.
By Joe Ramage
Published 15th Oct 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read
Pruti was one of three notable names missing from John Askey’s squad as Hartlepool succumbed to a desperate defeat at the hands of National League North side Chester.

Midfielder Oliver Finney, who has been dealing with an ankle issue since the defeat at Boreham Wood, and fellow defender Charlie Seaman joined Pruti in being left out of Askey’s FA Cup squad – with no official word yet on Seaman's absence.

The defender, who has not been involved under Askey since the 3-2 defeat to Chesterfield back in August, received an international call up earlier this month from Albania and was an unused substitute at the Veritas Stadion as Albania suffered a 4-1 defeat in their latest European Championship qualifier.

Edon Pruti has not featured for Hartlepool United since the 3-2 defeat to Chesterfield in the National League in August.
Edon Pruti has not featured for Hartlepool United since the 3-2 defeat to Chesterfield in the National League in August.
Pruti’s future at the Suit Direct Stadium remains uncertain having been overlooked by Askey this season.

The defender joined the club from Brentford in January and was a regular throughout the second half of last season, including under Askey, as Pools slipped out of the Football League.

The 21-year-old started for Hartlepool upon their return to the National League in what turned out to be a disappointing afternoon at Barnet as Pools went down 3-2 on the opening day of the season.

Since then, however, Pruti has struggled to work his way into Askey's squad – his substitute appearance at Chesterfield the only other time this season the defender has been named in the match day 16.

Pruti – who turned down the opportunity to play for Albania in March as he, instead, invested into Hartlepool’s survival efforts, is likely to be available to leave the club should an acceptable offer be made, with Askey appearing to look elsewhere when it comes to his defence.

The Hartlepool boss brought in Sunderland’s academy defender Zak Johnson and Bradford City’s Luke Hendrie, whilst the return to fitness of Alex Lacey has also pushed Pruti further down the pecking order at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Pruti is set to remain part of the Albania squad for Tuesday’s qualifier against Montenegro before returning to the North East ahead of the trip to Aldershot.

