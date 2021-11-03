It is the first time since 2016 Pools will contest an FA Cup first round tie without having to have qualified to get here following their promotion back to the Football League in June.

But they will do so without former boss Challinor who was confirmed as the new manager of Stockport County on Tuesday.

Antony Sweeney will be in temporary charge for the visit of the Chairboys after he got off to a winning start in the Papa John's Trophy on Tuesday as Pools qualified with a 1-0 victory over Everton U21’s.

Antony Sweeney will take charge of Hartlepool's FA Cup tie with Wycombe Wanderers. Picture by Bernadette Malcolmson

And here, we take a look at everything you need to know about the FA Cup first round tie against Gareth Ainsworth’s side.

When is Hartlepool v Wycombe?

The FA Cup first round tie between Hartlepool and Wycombe will take place on Saturday, November 6 at Victoria Park with kick-off at 3pm.

How can I follow Hartlepool v Wycombe?

Audio match passes are available to purchase via the club website by signing into, or creating an iFollow account.

BBC Radio Tees have full-match commentary with Rob Law on every Hartlepool match on DAB.

Are there any tickets available?

Tickets are available to purchase online and are available from £15 for adults. Tickets are available via the club’s online booking system until 2.30pm on Saturday, November 6.

Latest odds?

Hartlepool - 29/10

Draw - 5/2

Wycombe - 17/20

Odds courtesy of SkyBet at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

Is there any team news?

Sweeney made eight changes in Tuesday’s Papa John’s Trophy tie to the side who were heavily beaten by Leyton Orient last weekend and there could be a similar number for the visit of Wycombe.

Jamie Sterry remains a doubt after he was forced off during the win over Harrogate Town while goalkeeper Ben Killip continues to recover from a thigh injury.

Defender Neill Byrne returned from suspension in the win over Everton U21’s and captained the side while Eddy Jones put in another impressive display to throw his name into contention for a starting spot with David Ferguson for Saturday’s FA Cup tie.

