Umerah has been an ever present for Pools in the league this season and scored his second goal of the campaign from the penalty spot in the 4-2 defeat in London.

The striker, who joined Pools for an undisclosed fee from Wealdstone earlier this summer, has been a bright spark during what has been a difficult start to the new season.

But Umerah, who may have been left out due to squad rotation anyway, was missing as Pools claimed their first win of the campaign in the Papa Johns Trophy success over Harrogate Town as manager Paul Hartley revealed the 25-year-old has been struggling with the injury, admitting the former Charlton Athletic man could miss the trip to Essex.

Josh Umerah is a doubt for Hartlepool United's trip to Colchester United. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

“He was injured,” Hartley told The Mail.

“He took a knock to the ankle on Saturday so he was out.

“I don’t know [if he’ll be back]. It’s a possibility.

Mikael Ndjoli scored twice as Hartlepool United earned their first win of the season against Harrogate Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“We hope to get him on the grass with the physio at some point to see how he is. We’ll see how he is after training to see if he can travel.

“He’s really important for us. That top end of the pitch is so vital if we’re going to have any success this year.”

In Umerah’s absence, Mikael Ndjoli scored his first goals for the club to help ensure Pools’ win against Harrogate.

Ndjoli made his debut in the defeat at Leyton Orient having himself only just returned from a hamstring issue picked up in training ahead of the opening weekend of the season.

Hartlepool United midfielder Mouhamed Niang is expected to be fit for the trip to Colchester United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“He’s not played a lot of football. The plan was to give him 60 minutes,” Hartley revealed following the win over Harrogate.

“That’s his second game in the space of a few days, so he’s probably played more minutes than he should have played.”

Hartley added: “He’s not anywhere near the level of fitness yet for me because of the amount of time he’s had out. So we have to be careful. We cannot have him out for a number of weeks again.

“He gives us a problem. He’ll have a lot of confidence after the two goals so we have to work out what's best for the team. September is a real tough run of games for us.”

Elsewhere, Pools could still be without midfielder Callum Cooke for the trip to Colchester.

Cooke was left out of the squad who travelled to London last week after it was revealed the 25-year-old was struggling with a tendonitis issue in his knee.

Subsequently, Cooke missed the win over Harrogate and remains doubtful for the weekend.

Midfielder Mouhamed Niang is expected to be fit after being forced off late in midweek.

The Senegalese impressed on his return to the starting XI and Hartley suggests he should be fit to travel.