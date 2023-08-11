McDonald was one of a number of players to leave the Suit Direct Stadium following Hartlepool’s relegation from the Football League.

The 26-year-old winger spent just one season in the North East after completing a move from Morecambe last summer.

McDonald made 35 appearances in total for Hartlepool – the majority of those coming as a substitute – scoring three times.

Wes McDonald spent last season with Hartlepool United before leaving in the summer. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

The former Birmingham City and Walsall man made a bright start to his Hartlepool career under previous manager Paul Hartley having scored twice in his first five games for the club before scoring the winner for Pools in their first win of the season over Doncaster Rovers in October.

But McDonald was unable to cement a starting spot under any of the three managers in charge of Hartlepool last season with the system often utilising wing-backs rather than out-and-out wingers.

McDonald, it’s understood, was keen to explore his options in the January transfer window but would remain with the club until the end of the season.

He became something of a super-sub under John Askey and helped spark an upturn in results – his impact in the 1-1 draw with Leyton Orient and the 4-1 win over Grimsby Town particular highlights before being left out of the final two squads of the season after Askey had questioned the attitude of some of his players.

Wes McDonald has joined Partick Thistle after leaving Hartlepool United in the summer. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

McDonald left the club in the summer but has now found himself in the Scottish Championship with Partick Thistle after the Jags had monitored his situation at the end of last season.

Thistle manager Kris Doolan said: “Wes was a player who our scouting team had identified before the end of last season, so he’s been on our radar for a number of months.

"He had a number of options over the summer but has decided that Maryhill will be his home for the next season and I’m so pleased about that.