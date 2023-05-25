The Championship club recently confirmed its retained list following the end of their 2022-23 campaign in the play-offs against Coventry City.

And among those to be handed contract extensions is young midfielder Fletcher who spent the second half of the 2021-22 season on loan at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Fletcher made 15 appearances in total under then manager Graeme Lee, after arriving on loan from Teesside in the January transfer window, scoring one goal as the club secured its League Two status.

Isaac Fletcher spent the second half of the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Hartlepool United from Middlesbrough. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

The Boro midfielder spent a short spell on loan with former Hartlepool interim boss Michael Nelson at Scunthorpe United this season before returning to the Riverside academy set-up.

