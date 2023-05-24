Paterson spent the second half of the season out on loan after falling out of favour at the Suit Direct Stadium.

But reports from the Daily Record suggest Hartlepool will be willing to allow the 22-year-old to leave permanently in the summer if he is able to fix himself up with another club.

Paterson was part of an influx of new signings under former manager Paul Hartley last summer after arriving from Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.

Hartlepool United may let full-back Brody Paterson leave the club this summer. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

The youngster was used, perhaps, more often than anticipated owing to a number of defensive injuries throughout the early part of the campaign but struggled to find his form in League Two.

Paterson fell out of favour under Keith Curle before being allowed to follow Hartley to Cove Rangers in January.

The Scottish full-back would feature just three times, however, due to injury as Cove were relegated from the Scottish Championship.

Paterson still has one year remaining on his deal at the Suit Direct Stadium and, as such, was enlisted on the club's retained list of players ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

David Ferguson will likely be Hartlepool United's preferred choice at full-back next season. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)

Speaking after his loan move to Cove in January, Paterson had suggested his future will be considered in the summer after admitting his experience with Hartlepool had been worthwhile.

"It was a good experience for myself,” Paterson told the Press and Journal Evening Express.

“The football is a lot different down there – it's a lot faster and more physical. Some of the games were really challenging.

“It was a brilliant experience for myself, but it was a case of a new manager coming in and he doesn't quite fancy you, with a different style of play. It's just one of those things in football."

Paterson added: "We couldn't quite put our finger on what was going wrong. Results we should have held on to we weren't.

"Right now, it's a six-month loan and then we'll decide what happens in the summer. I'm fully focused on doing as best I can for Cove."

Paterson will likely be assessed by current manager John Askey this summer but the Hartlepool boss is keen to reshape his squad following relegation to the National League which could see the defender moved on.