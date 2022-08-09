Burey joined Pools on a short-term loan under former boss Dave Challinor 12 months ago and made an impressive start to life at the Suit Direct Stadium scoring three times in his first seven appearances for the club.

Unfortunately for Burey, and Pools, the forward picked up a hamstring injury in the defeat to Tranmere Rovers in September which would rule him out of action for three months.

Burey returned in the Boxing Day defeat at Mansfield Town as a substitute under Graeme Lee and would start a week later against Oldham Athletic before returning to the Lions in the January window at the end of his loan agreement.

Tyler Burey spent the first half of the 2021/22 season on loan with Hartlepool United. Picture by FRANK REID

Burey went on to feature 16 times for the Lions in the second half of the Championship season, scoring twice.

And now Burey has agreed a new long-term deal at The Den, but the 21-year-old has recognised the value of his loan spell with Pools.

"My loan at Hartlepool really benefited me, it allowed me to express myself and play League football week in, week out,” Burey told Millwall’s club website.

“That's the best way that I can learn, by playing every week.

Tyler Burey made a bright start to his Hartlepool United loan spell before injury would rule him out of action for several months. Picture by FRANK REID.

"My career at Millwall has been good up until this point. However, I want more and I want to achieve more. I'll take every step as it comes and strive to be the best I can be.

"The manager is definitely trying to build something here, you can see that with the players who have signed long-term deals over the summer. Hopefully it is only a matter of time until it all falls into place.”

But Lions boss Gary Rowett remains unsure, currently, as to where Burey’s immediate future lies this season and whether to loan the young forward out for more regular game time in League One or League Two, or keep him within his Championship squad.

Speaking to News At Den, Rowett said: “He’s a good young player. We know he’s got lots of potential, but he’s got a lot to do as well in order to get to that level.

“It’s really important that he wants to work hard and improve.

“We still have that decision with him at some point where we decide whether he goes and plays 35 games somewhere, or do we keep him here to give us that option to impact games or to start in games.

“That’ll become clear over the next couple of weeks, we’re certainly open to things either way. It’s about getting him to the right level as quick as we can, that’s the most important bit.

“But we wanted to tie Tyler down and make sure that he has those years to develop, that’s obviously important.”

Paul Hartley remains in the market for further attacking options despite having already brought in the likes of Josh Umerah, Mikael Ndjoli and loanee Jack Hamilton.