Pools were beaten by Bradford City last time out and remain one of three sides without a win so far this campaign.

And, like most, Pools are keen to remain active in the transfer market as we head into the final week of the summer window.

And here we take a look at the latest from around League Two.

Former Carlisle United striker David Amoo has joined Stevenage. (Photo by Nigel Roddis Getty Images)

Donny defender allowed to leave

Doncaster Rovers manager Gary McSheffrey has told defender Charlie Seaman he is free to find a new club on loan this summer.

Doncaster Free Press report Seaman will be allowed to leave the Eco-Power Stadium should a suitable loan deal be agreed with the 22-year-old set to face a challenge to force his way into the starting XI.

The former Bournemouth defender has made just one appearance for Rovers this season as a substitute in the Carabao Cup tie with Lincoln City with McSheffrey suggesting the decision will be up to the player.

“We had a chat with Charlie at the end of the season. He’s still contracted, but if Charlie was able to find himself a loan he could go,” McSheffrey told Doncaster Free Press.

"He’s a good lad, he turns up, he trains, but ultimately it’s one of them.

“If we need him he could be playing, but he could leave if he wanted to.”

Mansfield search for striker replacement

Mansfield Town are on the search for a new striker after boss Nigel Clough confirmed Rhy Oates would be out of action for a number of months.

The former Pools striker has ruptured a pectoral muscle which requires surgery although Clough has suggested the severity of the injury is better than first feared.

“He’s got what’s classed as a ruptured pectoral muscle where it’s come away from the bone a little bit. He’ll have an operation to repair it,” Clough revealed to Mansfield’s club website.

“We’re not going to put a time limit on how long he’ll be out, but it was better news than we anticipated.

“The best guy in the country [is who] we’ve got on it. He was very positive when he saw the scans and said: ‘you’ll be up and playing again in a few months.’”

“We could do with one [forward] coming in now as cover – certainly until Christmas on loan,” Clough added on having to find a replacement for Oates.

“We’ve got another week or so of the window being open so we’ll step up that search and see if we can get some cover.

“We’ve got a squad of 19 that we’re working with so it’s just a sort of temporary replacement for Rhys.”

Ex-Liverpool youth striker joins League Two side

Stevenage have completed the signing of former Liverpool striker David Amoo.

The Reds’ academy graduate has made over 400 professional appearances across the Championship, League One, League Two and the Scottish Premiership having enjoyed spells with the likes of Preston North End, Tranmere Rovers, Carlisle United and Partick Thistle.