Smith opened the scoring for Wood’s Ammies when he guided a header in off Jakub Stolarczyk’s post in the 14th minute at the Peninsula Stadium to give the home side a lead they would not let slip.

Having lost at home to Hartlepool’s relegation rivals Colchester United three days earlier, Salford were keen to get their play-off push back on track against John Askey’s men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And they doubled their lead through Louie Barry’s fine finish just before the half hour mark with what Wood described as the second of two ‘excellent’ goals from his side.

“It was important for us to bounce back with a win, the two goals we scored were excellent quality and the second half was a professional display to see the three points through,” said Wood.

“I still think we had some chances in the second half to add to the tally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m really happy to keep a clean sheet, it’s been a long time coming and we deserved that. The work rate was excellent.”

Salford might have added to their lead with Callum Hendry and Barry both denied by Stolarczyk before Stevie Mallan saw a rasping long-range effort palmed away.

Hartlepool United manager John Askey and Salford City head coach Neil Wood ahead of the League Two fixture at the Peninsula Stadium. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

Smith, too, could have added to his 10th league goal of the season in the closing stages when going through one-on-one only to be denied by the Leicester City loanee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The goal takes a little bit of the pressure off the lads and I think after that moment on we really put some impetus into the game and could have definitely had a few more in the first half,” said Smith.

“Then I thought we managed the game well in the second half and saw out what was a pretty comfortable victory.”

Matt Smith scored his 10th league goal of the season for Salford City against Hartlepool United (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad