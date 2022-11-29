Hastie was handed a surprise place back in the starting line-up in the recent 3-1 defeat at Barrow, his first start in the league since August, having largely been limited to substitute appearances in recent weeks.

It came after the Scotsman impressed from the bench in the FA Cup first round replay with Solihull Moors where the 23-year-old showed a significant change in attitude when chasing back half the length of the pitch to make a defensive tackle which was met with applause from the home supporters.

Hastie was one of few to earn credit from the defeat at Barrow and, as such, kept his place in the starting XI to face Harrogate in the FA Cup second round where he enjoyed his best performance in a Hartlepool shirt.

Jake Hastie believes there is more to come from him in a Hartlepool United shirt. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

The winger was tireless in his work rate, both with and without the ball, and was unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet himself as Pools progressed into the third round of the competition where they will host Championship side Stoke City.

And Hastie is hoping he can continue to show the same kind of form, and more, ahead of an important month for the club back in the league.

Hastie told The Mail: “Definitely. I still think there’s a lot more to come from me as well. Even though I've just come back in the last three games, I think I can get more match sharp.

Jake Hastie was one of a number of Hartlepool United players to star in the FA Cup win over Harrogate Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“I feel as though I did alright last week, and kept my place, and I just worked hard for the team - that's the main thing.”

He added: “Last week was starting, and just playing again, and working hard and I thought [against Harrogate] was just about doing everything the gaffer asked me. It’s brilliant to win a game and get a bit of momentum going to take into next week.