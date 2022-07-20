Paul Hartley has been short on numbers during his first pre-season in charge of the club and has had to utilise the services of trialists throughout their schedule.

And one of those was former Everton youngster Tollitt who featured in each of Pools’ wins over Billingham Synthonia and Marske United.

Tollitt gave a reasonable account of himself in each of those successes against non-league opposition, but the former Portsmouth and Tranmere Rovers man was missing from Hartley’s squad who held League One side Lincoln City to a draw at the weekend.

Ben Tollitt had been on trial with Hartlepool United. Picture by FRANK REID

“Yeah we’ll not be taking that one any further. We’re just trying to keep our options open as best as we can,” Hartley told The Mail.

Speaking after Tollitt featured for 45 minutes in the 3-0 win over Marske, Hartley suggested he would need to make a decision over the winger’s future after conceding he remains keen to strengthen his attacking options.

But after the arrival of Josh Umerah from Wealdstone for an undisclosed fee, Hartley chose against offering Tollitt a contract with Pools.

“He’s done ok. We’ll need to make a decision on that and then we’ll take it from there,” Hartley said ahead of the Lincoln friendly.

Kyle Scott made his Chelsea debut in the FA Cup against Hull City in 2018. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

“It’s something we need to look at and see where we are in that area. Obviously we’re trying to strengthen at the top end of the pitch so we’ll see.”

Tollitt is one of three trialists to have featured for Pools over the last month, which included Portuguese midfielder Joaquim Domingos who took part in the club’s warm weather training camp in Portugal.

Domingos featured in Pools’ defeat to Hibernian in the Algarve after replacing the injured Tom Crawford as an early substitute.

But Hartley admitted upon Pools’ return to the UK Domingos was purely involved to help with the numbers in Portugal.

Meanwhile, the latest trialist to feature with Pools was involved in the second half of the 1-1 draw with Lincoln on Saturday.

And that is believed to be 24-year-old midfielder Kyle Scott.

Scott came on for Crawford at the break at the Suit Direct Stadium and operated in the No.10 role for Pools in the second half against the Imps.

Scott is a former Chelsea youth prospect who made his Blues debut when replacing Cesc Fabregas as a substitute in the 4-0 FA Cup fifth round win over Hull City back in 2018.

But the midfielder was unable to force his way further into contention at Stamford Bridge and ended his 12-year spell with the club by completing a move to Newcastle United in 2019.

Scott spent two years with the Magpies before moving to America to join FC Cincinnati where he made just four appearances before his contract with the MLS side was terminated.

“Kyle played in the middle of the pitch as a No.10. We just thought we needed somebody in and he came to our attention over the last couple of days, but he did ok,” Hartley told The Mail.