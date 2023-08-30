Fast starts, turning points and Hartlepool United's achilles heel: The key takeaways from Chesterfield defeat

John Askey’s men had given themselves a huge opportunity to plant their flag on the National League hill at such an early stage of the season when racing into a 2-0 lead at the SMH Group Stadium only for Paul Cook's side to produce a stunning fightback.

Ryan Colclough reduced the deficit within 10 minutes of Emmanuel Dieseruvwe and Anthony Mancini’s strikes which had given Pools an early lead before Jamie Grimes levelled within minutes of the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Spireites lay siege to Joel Dixon’s goal throughout the second half before Hartlepool’s resistance finally broke deep into stoppage time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United suffered a late defeat at Chesterfield. Picture by FRANK REID

And here are some of the key takeaways from a gripping afternoon in Chesterfield.

An incredible start for Hartlepool United

For 10 minutes Hartlepool supporters were in dreamland.

This fixture presented itself as a measuring stick for them off the back of four straight wins for the first time in almost three years.

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe gave Hartlepool United the perfect start against Chesterfield. Picture by FRANK REID

How would they approach it? Would they look to contain Chesterfield?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It didn’t take long to find out as Dieseruvwe gave them the lead inside three minutes, and what a goal it was too.

When Callum Cooke poked a ball down the line, perhaps more in hope than anything reaching Dieseruvwe, the striker had no right to think he would go on and score.

Chesterfield defender Ash Palmer had several yards on Dieseruvwe, who was still inside his own half, but the striker was quick on his heels to immediately put Palmer under pressure before showing great strength to wrestle past the defender for a clear run on goal.

Kieran Wallace made his first start for Hartlepool united in the defeat at Chesterfield Picture by FRANK REID

Joe Grey’s timely run meant Grimes was caught in-between heading out to meet Dieseruvwe or blocking off the pass into what would then have been an unmarked Grey as Dieseruvwe kept going and going before expertly finishing in the bottom corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dieseruvwe was causing Chesterfield all kinds of problems with his link-up play as he set Mancini racing away down the wing before exchanging with Grey to finish well into the bottom corner just three minutes later.

At that point you were starting to believe the hype.

But despite not being able to hold on it did show Hartlepool are capable of starting games well and against lesser opposition, at 2-0 inside six minutes, they would go on to win plenty of games.

Anthony Mancini suffered a hamstring injury during Hartlepool United's defeat at Chesterfield. Picture by FRANK REID

Where the game changed

It’s not unreasonable to say the game changed immeasurably with Mancini's injury.

Pools had looked a considerable threat on the break throughout the opening quarter of the game before the Frenchman pulled up when trying to support another attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like the air deflating from a balloon there was a visible shift, in both teams.

Mancini’s withdrawal allowed Kieran Wallace to move into a more natural midfield role as Edon Pruti came into the defence, but the counter-attacking spark they had seemed to dissipate with the midfielder’s exit.

Whilst there is credit which should go to Chesterfield for that in how they took a stranglehold on the game, Askey will be keen to ensure Pools don’t present themselves as something of a one-man team built around Mancini, albeit his absence will undoubtedly be a blow.

Hartlepool United’s achilles heel

It seems to be the major concern every week but, at this moment in time, Hartlepool cannot seem to be able to get things 100 per cent right defensively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Injury to Dan Dodds made a significant impact as Askey opted to start Wallace as a third centre-back as opposed to both Pruti, Matt Dolan and Kieran Burton which maybe suggests where he sees those players when it comes to being able to trust them in this kind of big-game situation.

Set pieces continue to plague Askey’s side with Chesterfield’s second goal coming from a corner and their winner coming from a free kick taken quickly.

But throughout the contest, Pools struggled to effectively clear their lines. There was no authority or composure and it resulted in wave after wave of Chesterfield attacks as they enjoyed over 69 per cent of the possession – more than Gateshead enjoyed against the 10-men of Hartlepool – creating an xG of 3.44, the highest they have faced this season and only bettered by Stockport County’s 3.47 in 2023.

In Liam Mandeville and Colclough, the Spireites had two particularly talented players who caused no end of problems for Pools as they found space time and again in the wide areas with Chesterfield attempting 33 crosses in the game – 22 of those coming courtesy of Mandeville, Colclough and right wing-back Jeff King.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only Southend have attempted more crosses (38) against Hartlepool in 2023 with all five of the goals conceded by Hartlepool against both Southend and Chesterfield coming from crosses into the box.

“It looked like we might get a draw, but a set piece, again, and we’ve been done. As it was on the second goal,” said Askey.

“It’s our achilles heel. You can work and work and work at it but at the end of the day it comes down to people doing their job properly and we’ve not done that.

“All you can do [is work at it] and then hopefully the penny drops. Other than that, if it continues to happen, then you’ve got to look at personnel.”

Hartlepool’s strength in depth

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a topic of conversation which will always be open for debate but with injuries mounting up, Hartlepool’s squad depth may be tested over the coming weeks.

Mancini looks set to be out for the foreseeable future with a hamstring injury while Wallace also came off at Chesterfield with a calf problem as Oliver Finney has been dealing with an achilles injury.

It means Askey could see himself short of options once more in midfield with a need, perhaps, to look at bringing somebody else in.

Askey hinted in the wake of defeat that there was nothing imminent when it came to transfers but that he may have to explore his options due to injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defensively, too, Askey could be stretched with Alex Lacey understood to have a calf issue and Dodds required to have a scan on a knee problem.

It means Askey may have to turn to players he has not favoured so far this season or, again, explore the market and what options are available.