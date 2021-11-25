Pools’ managerial search is into its fourth week following Dave Challinor’s departure and it’s already shown that bookmakers odds are far from an accurate reflection of reality.

But Wild is currently priced at 2/1 to take over at Pools, which has obviously led to some speculation over his future at The Shay.

Halifax Town manager Pete Wild (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The former Oldham Athletic caretaker manager has enjoyed a fine spell at Halifax having led them to the National League play-offs in his first season in charge before almost repeating that feat last season only to fall short on the final day.

And when asked if Hartlepool had approached him about the managerial vacancy, Wild told The Halifax Courier: "Not that I'm aware of, no.”

Discussing whether he would be interested in the job, Wild added: "Not at the moment, no."

