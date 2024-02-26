Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He has been installed as the immediate bookies’ favourite to return to former club York City after the The Minstermen dispensed with Neal Ardley on Monday.

City are only a place and a point above the relegation zone after losing 2-0 at second-placed Barnet on Saturday.

Announcing Ardley's departure in a joint statement, York co-chairs Matt and Julie Anne Uggla said "a search is already underway for a permanent replacement”.

John Askey on the touchline at the York Community Stadium during Hartlepool United's 3-1 victory over York City in November 2023.

They added: “We are working hard to be able to update the fans on the new appointment.”

Saturday’s defeat meant York have won only one of their last seven games – a run beginning with a 2-1 defeat in Kevin Phillips’s first game at Pools.

They had previously gone eight National League matches unbeaten since Hartlepool’s 3-1 triumph at the York Community Stadium in November.

Askey, who left Pools in 17th place following a 2-0 defeat at Oldham Athletic on December 30, is held in high regard by many York fans following his first spell in charge.

He piloted the club to promotion from the National League North during the 2021-22 season before he was dismissed in November 2022 with the team in 12th place in the National League.

Fifty-nine-year-old Askey joined Pools the following February although a gradual improvement in form failed to prevent relegation from the Football League.

He is now 2-1 favourite with bookmaker BetVictor to succeed Ardley.

Former Pools loanee and Rochdale manager Brian Barry-Murphy is 16-1 with another ex-Hartlepool player, Mark Cooper, rated at 33-1 after leading Yeovil Town to the top of National League South.