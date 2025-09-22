Ferguson, who made 236 appearances for Pools during a five-year stay at Victoria Park, is preparing for an "emotional" evening when his new side Gateshead entertain his old one on Tuesday night. Picture by Frank Reid.

Former Hartlepool United defender David Ferguson is preparing for an emotional evening when he takes on his old side for Gateshead on Tuesday evening.

The experienced full-back left Pools over the summer after five years and 236 appearances at Victoria Park. The 31-year-old was a hugely popular figure at Pools and was part of the side that won promotion back to the Football League in 2021, featuring in the National League team of the season. Ferguson was an integral part of the team that reached the fourth round of the FA Cup in 2022, scoring in the third round win against Blackpool, one of his former sides, as well as the semi-finals of the Football League Trophy. It wasn't all plain sailing at Pools for Ferguson, who was relegated back to the National League in 2023 and appeared to struggle with the weight of the captain's armband after being made skipper by John Askey. Yet few would ever be able to dispute his commitment, dedication and passion for the club throughout his long stint in the North East.

Most fans were expecting the former Sunderland, Darlington and York full-back to remain at Victoria Park over the summer. Indeed, Ferguson affirmed his commitment to Pools after scoring against Forest Green Rovers on the final day of the campaign while the club said they had offered the defender a new contract following the publication of their retained list in May. Yet after weeks of little to no apparent progress as Pools became embroiled in off-field controversy in the wake of the resignation and sudden return of chairman and owner Raj Singh, Ferguson left to sign for National League rivals Gateshead in June. In a heartfelt post on X following his departure, Ferguson revealed he had planned to retire at Pools and said that his time at Victoria Park had been the happiest of his career.

The energetic defender signed for Pools in the summer of 2020 and enjoyed a hugely successful first season in blue and white, registering 11 assists in 43 appearances as his new side were promoted back to the Football League under Dave Challinor. Ferguson continued to impress as Pools returned to League Two and was part of a whole host of memorable moments, including runs to the fourth round of the FA Cup, which culminated in a trip to Premier League Crystal Palace, as well as the semi-finals of the Football League Trophy. Along with Jamie Sterry on the opposite side, Pools looked to have a genuine claim to have one of the most reliable and consistent full-back pairings in League Two and the pair were instrumental in helping their side make a strong start to life back in the Football League.

However, good things don't last forever and Pools lost promotion-winning boss Dave Challinor to Stockport in November 2021 before a number of managerial changes led to relegation in 2023. Ferguson was made captain as Pools returned to the National League but never looked quite comfortable with the armband and relinquished the role to Nicky Featherstone in October. Since then, there have been a number of challenging periods and low points as Pools lurched from crisis to crisis, with successive mid-table finishes in the National League, a 7-1 mauling at the hands of Gateshead in March 2023 and incessant off-field issues making progress difficult. Despite some lapses in form, Ferguson never shied away from the various challenges Pools faced in the wake of relegation in spite of criticism from some sections of supporters.

Much like Pools, the Heed have been through the wringer on and off the pitch over the last couple of years and endured a traumatic end to last season followed by a mass exodus of their star players over the summer. Having been banned from taking part in the play-offs at the end of the 2023/24 campaign owing to issues surrounding the ownership of their ground, Gateshead looked well-placed to finish in the top seven again last term after moving to within three points of leaders and eventual champions Barnet following a 4-3 win over Pools on Boxing Day. However, things soon started to unravel in dramatic fashion as a takeover fronted by former Sunderland striker Victor Anichebe, which was believed to have been within days of completion, dragged on throughout the second half of the season before collapsing altogether at the end of the campaign. With all the swirling uncertainty as well as the loss of a number of important players in January, the Heed soon started to slide down the table and missed out on a place in the play-offs on the final day after failing to beat rivals Southend. Former Pools skipper Carl Magnay resigned from his role as manager while club captain Greg Olley slammed the developments in an explosive interview at the end of the season. The likes of Olley, who made more than 200 appearances for the Heed, Luke Hannant, Brandon Haunstrup, Ben Worman and Regan Booty all left the club over the summer, while a reduced budget meant many onlookers backed the Heed to be in a relegation battle this season.

So far at least, it hasn't quite turned out like that and Gateshead come into Tuesday's game in 15th and just three points behind Pools. Having appointed former Blyth Spartans and Darlington boss Alun Armstrong as their new manager, the Heed set about on a complete rebuild of their squad, welcoming Ferguson, National League title winner Harry Chapman, as well as experienced frontman Dom Telford to the Gateshead International Stadium. Despite having been thumped by Southend on the opening day, Armstrong's side have picked up some decent results, beating both Eastleigh and Yeovil away from home, and look set to be more competitive than some might have expected this season.

Pools fans know all about how difficult a place the Gateshead International Stadium can be to visit. Pools were thrashed 7-1 in March 2023 under Kevin Phillips, the club's worst defeat in almost 30 years, and fared little better last season, shipping four goals on Boxing Day. Yet in spite of some bad memories, the current Gateshead side are almost unrecognisable from the team that thumped Pools in back-to-back campaigns, with captain Kenton Richardson, versatile defender Joe Grayson, the son of Pools boss Simon, and attacker Kain Adom the only senior players who featured to have remained at the club over the summer.

For Ferguson, then, Tuesday night promises to be an emotional occasion. Even in the eyes of his critics, the defender's love for the club he came to call home was clear and there was an outpouring of sadness, surprise and disappointment when he left Victoria Park over the summer. Yet Ferguson insists his main focus will be on ensuring his new side can get one over on his old one as Gateshead look to end a run of five games without a win and move level on points with Pools.

"Playing against Pools will be tough, it will be emotional," he said.

"At the same time, it makes me want to win. I've got that hunger in my belly to want to win and to prove to certain people at the club that doubted me that I am good enough. At the same time, it's not the fans; I still know players there and it will be good to see some familiar faces. It's one of them, you've got to go out there and try to win because I'm a Gateshead player.

"It will be an emotional night. I think the big one will be coming back to the Vic, that's the one I'm really looking forward to. It'll be a bit different, obviously being part of the opposition, but when Pools are at home and hopefully I'm available, that'll be the strange one. Hopefully I get a good reception on Tuesday and when we come to the Vic. It will be different being on the other side of it; instead of having the fans cheering me on, they'll be wanting us to lose.

"It'll be an interesting one and I'm looking forward to it, just the whole atmosphere of it. I've had a lot of messages from fans saying they're looking forward to seeing me, or that they can't believe I've left. Even when I was out in the Metro yesterday, I had people walk past me and say, 'Fergie, we can't believe you've left, the kids were gutted.' It will be emotional, but when the game kicks off it's about getting the job done for our sake."