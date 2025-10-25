Former Hartlepool United goalkeeper completes National League North switch

The 20-year-old, who spent time on loan at Pools towards the back end of last season, has signed for National League North rivals Darlington. Picture by Getty Images.

Former Hartlepool United goalkeeper Darryl Ombang has signed for National League North rivals Darlington on loan from Leeds.

The 20-year-old spent time on loan at Pools towards the back end of last season but failed to displace the experienced Adam Smith in-between the sticks and never made an appearance at Victoria Park.

The young goalkeeper, who has also spent time on loan at the likes of Ossett United and Farsley Celtic, is now set to link up with a Quakers side who pushed for a National League North play-off place last term but have found things tough going so far this season and are languishing in 17th after 15 games.

Ombang, who began his career at Bradford, signed for Leeds in July 2021 and became a regular in the Whites under-18 and under-21 sides, while also winning three caps for England's under-17s. This term, the youngster has featured in both the Premier League 2 Vertu Trophy as well as the Premier League International Cup and is now set to head to Blackwell Meadows in a bid to gain more senior experience.

Ombang is eligible for Darlington's trip to second-bottom Southport this afternoon as Steve Watson's side bid to put some distance between themselves and the relegation zone.