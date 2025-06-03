Former Hartlepool United loanee on the move following release from Championship side

Former Hartlepool United loanee Kal Naismith is among eight players to have been released by Championship side Bristol City.

The versatile Naismith spent three years at Ashton Gate, making 52 appearances in all competitions. However, the 33-year-old found his opportunities limited this term, playing just seven games before returning to Luton on loan in January, featuring 10 times as the Hatters were relegated to League One on the final day of the season.

Capable of playing pretty much anywhere, Naismith has spent time in midfield, out wide, up front and as a centre-half or left-back. Having come through the ranks at Rangers, the former Scotland under-17 international made 21 appearances for the Glaswegian giants while also gaining senior experience with loan spells at Cowdenbeath and Partick Thistle.

Naismith signed for Accrington Stanley in the summer of 2013 and went on to establish himself as a regular in Lancashire, turning out 79 times before attracting the attention of Portsmouth in 2015, penning a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Naismith, who made four appearances during a brief loan spell back at Pools in 2015 and has since turned out for the likes of Portsmouth, Wigan and Luton, is on the hunt for a new club following his release by Bristol City. Picture by Alex Pantling/Getty Images.

Naismith went on to score 21 goals in 94 matches at Fratton Park, netting 15 times in the 2016/17 season as Pompey were crowned League Two champions. It was during his time on the south coast that Naismith spent a brief spell at Pools, making four appearances at Victoria Park between November and December 2015. After returning to Hampshire, he scored against Pools in April 2016.

Having turned down Portsmouth's offer of a new contract in 2018, Naismith signed for Championship side Wigan, where he made 84 appearances, before securing a move to Luton in January 2021. He was a popular figure at Kenilworth Road, playing 69 times.

He rejected a new deal in Bedfordshire to sign for Bristol City in 2022 but is now set to leave Ashton Gate following his release.