Former Hartlepool United midfielder Mo Sylla has been released from hospital after collapsing at half time while playing for Dundee during Saturday's defeat to Aberdeen, the club have announced.

The 30-year-old, who made 42 appearances for Pools before departing after their relegation from League Two, suffered what was thought to be an anaphylactic shock in the dressing room.

The tough-tackling midfielder played the first half of the William Hill Premiership match at Dens Park but collapsed at half time and was taken to Dundee's Ninewells Hospital, where he remained for tests.

In a post on X on Monday afternoon, Dundee said: "The club are pleased to update that Mo Sylla has been released from hospital and is recovering at home.

"After medical investigation, it is believed that Mo went into anaphylactic shock at half-time during Saturday’s match against Aberdeen.

"Mo will continue to be monitored by the Dundee FC medical team."

Speaking after the match, Dundee boss Tony Docherty said: "It wasn’t a nice thing to see.

"Mo took a turn at half-time. The medics were involved and we had to get the players out of there."