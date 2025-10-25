Solihull have completed the loan signing of highly-rated York attacker Tyrese Sinclair, who scored nine goals in 48 games for the Minstermen last season, ahead of Saturday's trip to Pools. Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Solihull Moors have signed York City attacker Tyrese Sinclair on loan until January ahead of this afternoon's trip to Hartlepool United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moors, who are 17th in the National League table but have shown signs of significant improvement under new boss Chris Millington, winning both of their last two games without conceding, have been working hard to improve their squad of late, welcoming Barnet midfielder Scott High and versatile forward Sinclair to Damson Park.

Sinclair arrives in the West Midlands having found himself on the fringes of new York manager Stuart Maynard's side in recent weeks. Nonetheless, the 24-year-old is held in high regard in Yorkshire and has amassed more than 50 appearances for the Minstermen, scoring nine goals. Having been a regular in the York side that finished second under Adam Hinshelwood last season, finding the net nine times in 48 matches, Sinclair has found things more difficult so far this term, failing to score in 12 games. The versatile frontman, who can operate anywhere across the forward line, is now set to add more options to Solihull's attack as the Moors look to continue their recent resurgence against a Pools side who have won just one of their last 13 matches this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having spent time at the likes of Mansfield and Scunthorpe at the beginning of his career, Sinclair established himself as one of the National League's hottest properties during a successful spell with Rochdale. Despite some questions over his attitude and application, he was an influential part of the Dale side for two seasons, scoring 14 goals in 71 appearances. During his time at Spotland, Sinclair also enjoyed a prolific loan spell at fellow Manchester side Altrincham, bagging six goals in 10 games. Not necessarily renowned as the most industrious of forwards, Sinclair nonetheless arrives with a reputation as being capable of producing his fair share of moments of magic.

The mercurial attacker links up with a Solihull side who endured a nightmarish start to the season under Matt Taylor, failing to win any of their opening seven matches. With Moors languishing in the relegation zone, the West Midlanders turned to former Halifax boss Chris Millington, who led the Shaymen to back-to-back top seven finishes in the National League as well as FA Trophy glory in 2023, at the beginning of this month. Having drawn his first game at the helm 1-1 with Eastleigh, Solihull were dumped out of the FA Cup by National League South side Ebbsfleet but have since started to find their feet, beating Braintree in the league as well as Blackburn's under-21s in National League Cup in the last week. Certainly, Solihull will be looking to capitalise on some of the chaos that is hanging over managerless Pools, who are without a win in any of their last six matches, when they make the trip to the North East on Saturday afternoon.

"Tyrese is a player who brings real energy, pace and technical quality in forward areas," Millington told Solihull's official club website after securing the loan signing of Sinclair.

"He's got experience across both the Football League and National League and we're confident he'll add another dimension to our attacking options. We're really pleased to have him with us for this important period."