Woodman moved into the bookmakers’ favourite to land the role at the Suit Direct Stadium following the dismissal of Graeme Lee recently but has now committed his future to the Ravens.

The former Newcastle United coach had been linked with a switch to Pools in November after Dave Challinor’s exit from the club only for reports to be denied.

But Woodman, who guided Bromley to FA Trophy success at Wembley Stadium, has remained a closely linked name with Pools throughout their manager search.

Hartlepool United target Andy Woodman has singed a new deal with National League club Bromley. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Those links can now be shut down though after the National League club confirmed the 50-year-old would be remaining at Hayes Lane.

“We spoke about it a little while ago, myself and the chairman, when all of the other noise was around me and we felt as though now was the right time to commit after the [Trophy] final and I’m delighted,” Woodman told the club website.

“I’ve said all along I’ve never wanted to leave Bromley Football Club.

“I think I’ve shown my loyalty to the chairman, to the football club and to the fans and players and now hopefully they can trust that I am here to stay.”

Kevin Thomson is set to quit Scottish League Two champions Kelty Hearts. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Woodman’s decision to remain with Bromley could be seen as another blow to Pools, who missed out on both Pete Wild and Paul Hartley earlier this week - although the link between Woodman and Pools remains speculation.

But with their search having progressed for almost a month now since Lee’s exit, Pools will be keen to have their new man in place soon with players returning for pre-season duty in three weeks.

Former Rangers and Middlesbrough midfielder Kevin Thomson is now the current favourite for the job after reports suggesting the 37-year-old was to quit his role with Scottish side Kelty Hearts – something which appears to have been confirmed by the club who have accepted Thomson's resignation.