Four players who could potentially benefit from a new manager at Hartlepool United

That’s what the Hartlepool United players will be thinking as the club continues its search for Dave Challinor’s permanent replacement.

With Antony Sweeney in caretaker charge, not a lot has changed to the side with the Pools legend keeping things consistent while in the interim position.

But should a fresh face come in as manager, there are some players who could certainly benefit from the change.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Molyneux of Hartlepool United in action during the FA Cup match between Hartlepool United and Wycombe Wanderers at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 6th November 2021. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Even club captain Nicky Featherstone – who is the only player to have started every league match this season – admits he will have to prove a point to the new manager.

Here are some Pools players who could actually benefit from a new manager…

Timi Odusina

Aged just 22 and has already played over 50 games for Pools, Odusina has the attributes and the potential to be a key player at the club.

Timi Odusina of Hartlepool United in action during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Salford City and Hartlepool United at Moor Lane, Salford on Saturday 16th October 2021. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

But this season, inconsistent performances have limited him to just four league starts so far.

Yet anyone who watched the play-off matches last season knows just how good Odusina can be. His pace, power and wholehearted approach will appeal to many new managers coming into Pools – they just need to work on his consistency by giving him a chance to impress.

Tom Crawford

The young midfielder hasn’t featured for Pools in the league so far this season and has been made available for loan.

Tom Crawford of Hartlepool United seen during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Bradford City and Hartlepool United at the Coral Windows Stadium, Bradford on Tuesday 19th October 2021. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

He’s out of contract in the summer and his future at the club effectively hangs in the balance as it stands.

Getting into a midfield including Nicky Featherstone, Mark Shelton, Gavan Holohan and Matty Daly will always prove difficult. Challinor spoke highly of Crawford yet the player’s chances have been very limited.

A new manager presents a fresh opportunity for the 22-year-old to potentially get some games and avoid having to drop a level or two and go out on loan.

Fela Olomola

Olufela Olomola of Hartlepool United warms up during the FA Cup match between Hartlepool United and Wycombe Wanderers at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 6th November 2021. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

A recent ankle injury hasn’t helped Pools striker Fela Olomola, but right now he finds himself at the bottom of the attacking pecking order.

But as he gets back to full fitness the only way is up for the 24-year-old. While his time at the club has been frustrating so far, he has the pace and energy required to be a threat.

And while he’s still relatively young, a new manager could try to mould him into the type of player needed in the side.

Luke Molyneux

This may sound daft as Molyneux is enjoying his best season at Pools to date and has featured in almost every match so far this season.

But he is playing out of position as a central striker. The change in role has helped the 23-year-old find his goalscoring boots with four goals to his name already this season.

Molyneux has stated he will play anywhere for Pools but has made it no secret that his preferred position is playing as a right-winger in a front three.

That position gives him the ability to play to his strengths and cut inside onto his stronger left foot and test the opposition goal.

With the added confidence playing as a striker has brought, a new manager coming in and switching to a 4-3-3 system for example could help Molyneux flourish in his favoured position.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.