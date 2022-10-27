Hartlepool fan favourite Holohan will make his return to the Suit Direct Stadium this week when Grimsby Town travel to the North East, a place where the Irishman considered home for three memorable years. The 30-year-old played a significant role in helping the club regain its Football League status in the 2020-21 campaign which culminated in one of the best moments of Holohan’s career with the play-off final success against Torquay United.

Loved on the terraces, Holohan was expected to contribute to the next chapter in Hartlepool’s storied history back in the Football League but things did not quite materialise that way. A series of niggling injuries meant Holohan missed parts of last season before he found himself out of favour under ex-boss Lee.

And with Pools finding an upturn in form in the New Year, with Holohan out of the side, the Irishman was left with little option but to consider what was best for his career before completing a move to the National League with Grimsby.

Gavan Holohan spent three years with Hartlepool United including helping the club win promotion back to the Football League. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

But despite being left frustrated at how things ended at the Suit Direct Stadium, Holohan would go on to enjoy further, remarkable, play-off success with the Mariners who, like Pools, earned promotion back to the Football League via the play-offs. And after clinching victory over Solihull Moors at West Ham’s London Stadium in June, Holohan revealed there was a message on his phone from his ex-manager to congratulate him.

“He dropped me a message to say congrats which obviously I appreciated,” Holohan told The Mail.

“Look, there's no hard feelings there whatsoever. It’s just the way football is and I wish him the best wherever he goes now in his coaching career."

But could Holohan have seen himself remain at Hartlepool for the long-haul?

Gavan Holohan had a frustrating exit from Hartlepool United. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

“It’s difficult to say. I suppose in football it’s very rare that you’d spend a huge chunk of your career at a club, but the way things were going I was happy and I’d found myself a home and I was really enjoying my time there,” he said.

“I wouldn’t say that it wouldn’t have been a possibility because the way the club was going, that was something I wanted to be a part of.”

Although Holohan has moved on, the Irishman admits he still, and forever will, have a soft spot for those in blue and white. And while the midfielder will be doing everything he can to deny his former club three points at the Suit Direct Stadium, Holohan hopes to see Pools turn things around this season after conceding it hurts to see the club in its current predicament.

Gavan Holohan struggled to force his way into Graeme Lee's plans at Hartlepool United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“Yeah it does [hurt to see what’s happening]. I think I’d be lying if I said it didn’t,” said Holohan.

“I do look out for results and it’s difficult to see the lads struggling at the minute. I want the club to do well, apart from when we play them obviously, because there’s still a lot of people there I’m very fond of.

