Curle told The Mail: “I know I've used the analogy with boxing, I’ll give you another now with golf. If you look at the top professionals, they play a round of golf and what’s the first thing they do? Go to the driving range.

“If something didn’t feel right, whether it’s a seven-iron or whether it’s a driver, they’re back out and they’re working hard.

Keith Curle has referenced golf world No.1 Rory McIlroy as inspiration for his Hartlepool United players. (Mark Fletcher) MI News & Sport Ltd / (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

“It’s an individual sport, but we’re individuals within a team sport and it’s not luck that somebody can go and hit the ball 380 yards off the tee like Rory McIlroy. He does it consistently.

“How hard do you think he practices? Does he relax because he’s world number one? You work harder. He will be out there perfecting his game.

“When you’re at the top, hard work, it’s not a pleasure, but it’s a given that you do it. Weak minded players take that as a punishment. It’s not. It's the way out and what we’re going to do to turn this around.”

Hartlepool United Interim manager Keith Curle has re-emphasised the need for his players to work harder following Salford City defeat. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)