Hartlepool United boss Keith Curle reveals how world No1 golfer Rory McIlroy can inspire Pools
Having considered boxing as an analogy Keith Curle is now turning to golf when it comes to challenging his Hartlepool United players to improve.
Curle’s side were beaten 2-0 by Salford City at the Suit Direct Stadium as their season of woe continues at the bottom of League Two. The interim boss has recently questioned his players’ mentality when dealt a knockout blow but, with Pools having lost both league games since asking his side to channel their inner Tyson Fury, Curle has now moved on to golf, and world No.1 Rory McIlroy, to re-emphasise his desire to see players working hard to improve their situation.
Curle told The Mail: “I know I've used the analogy with boxing, I’ll give you another now with golf. If you look at the top professionals, they play a round of golf and what’s the first thing they do? Go to the driving range.
“If something didn’t feel right, whether it’s a seven-iron or whether it’s a driver, they’re back out and they’re working hard.
Most Popular
“It’s an individual sport, but we’re individuals within a team sport and it’s not luck that somebody can go and hit the ball 380 yards off the tee like Rory McIlroy. He does it consistently.
“How hard do you think he practices? Does he relax because he’s world number one? You work harder. He will be out there perfecting his game.
“When you’re at the top, hard work, it’s not a pleasure, but it’s a given that you do it. Weak minded players take that as a punishment. It’s not. It's the way out and what we’re going to do to turn this around.”