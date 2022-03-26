Francis-Angol was a late signing for National League leaders Stockport County this week with the defender once again linking up with former Pools boss Dave Challinor.

The move extends the recent relationship between the two clubs after Challinor’s exit from the Suit Direct Stadium for Edgeley Park earlier this season but Lee has admitted it’s a deal which will benefit all parties involved.

“Zaine was the most important part of it, to make sure [it benefited him],” Lee told The Mail.

Zaine Francis-Angol joined National League leaders Stockport County on-loan for the rest of the season. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

“He’s trained everyday, he's done the right things, he’s done a job when he’s come into the team he’s just another one who had frustration with not getting the game time he wanted due to the performances that have been on the pitch more than anything.

“The lads have done fantastic who have been playing and been consistent in their performance. So you’re going to get frustrated players.

“He hasn't shown frustration on the training field, he’s just gone about his job but he came to me last week saying he had an opportunity to go out on-loan.

Lee added: “Stockport, there’s history [between the two clubs] obviously we know about, but the club made a suggestion to Stockport that if you want him, it might cost you and Stockport were willing to do that.

Zaine Francis-Angol came into the Hartlepool United side for the recent fixtures with Sutton United and Colchester United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“So both clubs were happy and Zaine gets some game time hopefully. It will be a tough test for him because they’re flying in the National League but he wanted that opportunity himself so it was one where I’ve assessed my squad, and there is cover in them areas.”

And Lee has suggested that cover could come in the form of Reagan Ogle with the Pools boss revealing the 22-year-old is equally adept on the left side of the defence as the right should anything happen to first choice left back David Ferguson between now and the end of the season.

“We looked at that but Reagan has played left side for his previous clubs so he plays it well. People keep telling me he plays better on the left side than he does on the right side,” said Lee.

“But it’s all been assessed and all been looked at and who can play in what areas. We’ve got Jake Hull who’s been doing everything possible in training and looks good but you’ve got to look at what the lads have been doing on the pitch.

“They are the reason why other lads have not been getting the game time because they've been producing on the pitch and that’s in all different areas.”

And despite Francis-Angol heading out on-loan for the remainder of the campaign, Lee suggests the move does not necessarily spell the end of his time at the Suit Direct Stadium.

“Zaine’s out of contract at the end of the summer. He felt as though he needed it for his own personal career,” said Lee.

“Zaine will hopefully go there and get some game time and it will be brilliant for me to assess and I look forward to assessing Zaine’s performances and if I feel as though it’s something where we can still benefit next year then I’ll speak to him.”

