Graeme Lee has said that nobody will be forced out of the club this month as the Hartlepool United manager continues to shape his squad.
Lee made his first move into the transfer market this week with the signings of Marcus Carver from Southport and Jake Hull on-loan from Rotherham United and it has led to some wondering whether or not it means Lee will need to move players on to balance out his squad.
Pools are blessed with a good squad depth in League Two which could be seen last week as Lee shuffled his pack across two cup ties with Pools victorious in both against higher level opposition.
But with Lee still keen to strengthen in certain areas of the pitch it means some players may have to question their own future at the Suit Direct Stadium as to whether they will earn enough game time in the second half of the season.
Lee revealed discussions have taken place with striker Mike Fondop with the 28-year-old’s contract set to expire while goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell continues to stall on signing a new deal as both could leave the club this month.
“We’ve had discussions both ways in terms of ins and outs,” Lee told The Mail.
“I’ve said there’ll be areas where we want to improve on and there’ll be areas where other lads will probably want to go and get game time themselves, so we’re in discussions but there’s nothing concrete at the moment.
“No one is going to be forced to leave, it’s just whether they think they need to leave to get game time.”