Graeme Lee planning for best and worst case scenarios over Hartlepool United contract negotiations including former Sunderland striker
Graeme Lee admits he is planning for the summer both with and without certain players still to commit their future to Hartlepool United.
Lee has been in conversation with several of his players over the last two months about coming to terms on new deals at the Suit Direct Stadium having made, what he believes are, ‘fantastic’ offers.
Lee was finally handed a breakthrough last week when midfielder Tom Crawford signed a new two-year contract with the club but with less than a month to go until the end of the season the Pools boss concedes he is now having to plan for both possible outcomes when it comes to other players in his squad who are yet to agree to terms on new contracts.
“I’m planning no matter what. There’s a couple of players who look like they want to wait until the end of the season to see what their options are,” Lee told The Mail.
“We’ve given them, what in my eyes are, fantastic offers. So we’ll continue to do that and there’s other ones who are close and we’re negotiating with and we’re not far off.
“It is what it is. It’s hard but I’m planning with these lads and I’m planning without these lads and we have to do that.
“I’d like to get every one of them signed up but sometimes it doesn’t work like that.
“We’ll keep pushing on our end and see where we can get to but there’s plans and processes in place where I’m looking and making sure that if something doesn’t happen then something can happen the other way quite quickly.”
One of those players still in talks over his future, as revealed by The Mail last month, is striker Luke Molyneux.
But while interest in the 24-year-old remains high, and others in the squad delay over a decision, Lee remains hopeful he can reach a conclusion soon.
“We’ve had more meetings and things are getting closer,” said Lee.
“It is frustrating and it is slow but you saw in January with people we were bringing in, questions were asked early but in the end we got there and I’m hopeful we will again.”