Pools are midtable in League Two and, while not mathematical safe just yet, they will retain their Football League status for next season.

But quite how the Pools squad will shape up come August is open for debate with several of Lee's squad set to be out of contract in the summer.

Lee and his staff have been working hard behind the scenes in recent weeks speaking with players over their future and is keen to tie several of his squad down to new deals ahead of the end of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graeme Lee has given the latest update on Hartlepool United's contract negotiations. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And Lee has revealed the club are close to agreeing terms with two members of the squad while there remains work to do with others.

“As you can imagine it’s difficult,” said Lee.

“There’s been lots of talks and chats but we are very close on possibly two and then the other two or three we’ve spoken to we’re trying to push through.

“We’re getting closer but it’s just conversations and there’s meetings and chats and it’s about getting to where both parties are going to be happy.”

Luke Molyneux remains one of the players locked in talks with Hartlepool United over his future. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

One of those players still at a stand-off is Luke Molyneux.

The Pools striker celebrated his 24th birthday recently which will allow him to speak to clubs about his future with his contract one of those set to expire in the summer.

Lee highlighted Molyneux as a key player he wanted to address early in negotiations but so far a deal is yet to be agreed with interest in the former Sunderland striker significant.

“We’re doing whatever we can and we’ve been fighting to do whatever we can,” Lee told The Mail of Molyneux.

“But you know it’s a difficult situation regarding a player who might have interest elsewhere because of his performances in the cups and different things against higher league opposition.

“He has shown that he can play against teams from them leagues.

“I think he’s got interest, but we’re fighting to see what we can do to keep him.”

But Molyneux is not the only player out of contract this summer with several Pools players set to learn their future over the coming weeks.

And while it is a difficult part of the job in striking a balance between preparing his team for a weekend and discussing players’ futures, Lee believes he is starting to get an idea of where he stands with certain players.

“We talk about mindsets, we’ve got players coming out of contracts, we’ve got players who haven’t been playing coming out of contract and they want to be fighting for their place,” said Lee

“If they’re not playing there’s frustration so I’m having chats quite continuously and regularly with players and just trying to pencil in when it's best to speak to them and their agents.

“It’s part and parcel of the job but the main priority for the lads is making sure their mind is right and on the game and we’ll try not to do the talks too close to the games.

“But we’re having chats and we’re getting a more clear picture of where we want to be.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.