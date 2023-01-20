Shelton leaves the Suit Direct Stadium after three years with the club including being a part of the squad who sealed an historic return to the Football League in 2021.

But, after over 100 appearances for the club and nine goals, Shelton has completed a move to National League side Oldham and has issued a heartfelt farewell to Hartlepool supporters, admitting he made memories which he hopes will last a lifetime.

“Not really sure where to start,” wrote Shelton.

Mark Shelton shares message with Hartlepool United supporters after completing his move to Oldham Athletic. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

“A club that has given me more than I could have ever wished for when I first signed three years ago. Memories and friends that will last a lifetime.

“I am forever grateful for how the club and fans have been with me throughout the ups and downs, and it is truly a very special club, solely due to you as a fan base.

“Sometimes in football things don’t make sense, but I hope I have left memories and moments that none of us will forget.

“Thank you for everything. A club I’ll keep close to my heart.”

Shelton has made 17 appearances for Hartlepool this season, scoring one goal which came in the New Year’s Day draw with Harrogate Town.

Speaking after that draw with Harrogate, Shelton shared his confidence Hartlepool would remain a Football League club at the end of the season.

“This club deserves to be in the Football League, no matter what - probably even higher with the fan base,” said Shelton.

“They turn out every week home and away and it shouldn’t be a National League club. I know it was down there for a few years when I joined, but I know how hard it was to get up.

“To say we did it, it would be an absolute travesty to go back down, but I'm pretty confident we won't. I genuinely do think we’ll be alright.”

