Stephenson was first named on the bench for Hartlepool's League Two fixture with Salford City in October and was so again for the 2-1 win over Grimsby Town.

The teenage defender was one of a trio of academy stars to be named part of Keith Curle’s FA Cup squad to face Solihull Moors in the first round, all of whom kept their spot for the second round tie with Harrogate.

But having remained on the bench during his four previous first team squad involvements, Stephenson was finally given the nod by interim boss Curle against Harrogate as he came on in the final 15 minutes to help see the tie out and book Pools’ spot in the third round of the FA Cup.

Louis Stephenson made his Hartlepool United first team debut in the FA Cup win over Harrogate Town. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“I’m pleased for the lad,” Curle told The Mail.

“He’s been chomping at the bit, like the rest of the academy lads who have been training with us, and I’ve got to say how they’ve performed in training is credit to them.

“How they’ve conducted themselves in and around the first team, in and around the university, it’s been a pleasure to be in and around them.”

Louis Stephenson has been involved in a number of Hartlepool United first team squads in recent weeks as Keith Curle continues to deal with injuries. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Stephenson has been one of several of the club’s academy players to be involved within the first team environment in recent weeks given the number of injuries Curle is currently dealing with within his squad.

Curle has spoken at length of the benefits of having the club’s academy prospects around the first team with Stephenson, in particular, having caught the eye, with club captain Nicky Featherstone also commenting on the defender’s involvement.

“He’s quite cheeky,” Featherstone revealed to The Mail following Stephenson’s first team call up last month.

“I speak to him quite a bit just about the youth team and how it’s going. I don’t know him too personally because he hasn't trained with us too often, but I speak to him quite a bit about his games and what a moment for a young lad.