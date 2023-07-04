In a Wallace and Gromit inspired announcement video, Hartlepool United have announced the permanent signing of Kieran Wallace from Mansfield Town. The left-back, who started his career at Nottingham Forest, has also featured for Sheffield United, Fleetwood Town and Burton Albion during his career.

Wallace, 28, spoke about his delight in joining Pools, describing the Hartlepool crowd as one of the major reasons for his decision: “Over the moon to finally sign.

“There is a good group of players here who all want to achieve success. I’ve seen first-hand the Hartlepool fans both home and away and I’m looking forward to pulling on the blue and white stripes and playing in front of them.”

John Askey added that Wallace’s versatility will be a major asset for his side during their upcoming Vanarama National League campaign. “Delighted to bring Kieran in”, Askey said.