News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Hartlepool United add ex-West Ham United and Brentford defender to their ranks

Hartlepool United have moved swiftly to add to their defensive ranks with the arrival of Emmanuel Onariase from Dagenham & Redbridge.
By Joe Ramage
Published 17th Jul 2023, 10:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 10:55 BST

Onariase is a product of West Ham United’s academy, having also enjoyed time with Brentford’s development squad as a youngster, and becomes John Askey’s seventh signing of the summer.

The 26-year-old centre-back arrives soon after the club confirmed the departure of Scottish defender Euan Murray, who reached the mutual termination of his contract after just one season at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Onariase is the second defensive recruit of the summer for Hartlepool after Kieran Burton joined the club from Scarborough Athletic last month.

Former West Ham United and Brentford youngster Emmanuel Onariase has joined Hartlepool United from Dagenham & Redbridge. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)Former West Ham United and Brentford youngster Emmanuel Onariase has joined Hartlepool United from Dagenham & Redbridge. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Former West Ham United and Brentford youngster Emmanuel Onariase has joined Hartlepool United from Dagenham & Redbridge. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Most Popular

“We’re delighted to bring Emmanuel through the door,” said Askey.

"He’s an experienced defender who knows the league very well. We’re glad to bring him in ahead of our Scotland trip.”

Read More
Five Hartlepool United players who need a positive pre-season

Onariase spent two years with Scunthorpe United from 2020 where he made over 50 appearances for the Iron before a move to Dagenham & Redbridge last summer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The defender made 37 appearances for the Daggers as they secured a mid-table finish in the National League last season.

"I’m delighted to sign. After speaking to the gaffer I knew where I wanted to be,” said Onariase.

"He’s building a side that wants to succeed and I’m looking forward to being a part of it.”

Onariase joins and will link up with the rest of the squad as part of their pre-season training camp in Scotland ahead of the club’s second friendly of the summer with Blyth Spartans.

Related topics:West Ham UnitedBrentfordHartlepoolScarborough Athletic