Onariase is a product of West Ham United’s academy, having also enjoyed time with Brentford’s development squad as a youngster, and becomes John Askey’s seventh signing of the summer.

The 26-year-old centre-back arrives soon after the club confirmed the departure of Scottish defender Euan Murray, who reached the mutual termination of his contract after just one season at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Onariase is the second defensive recruit of the summer for Hartlepool after Kieran Burton joined the club from Scarborough Athletic last month.

Former West Ham United and Brentford youngster Emmanuel Onariase has joined Hartlepool United from Dagenham & Redbridge. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“We’re delighted to bring Emmanuel through the door,” said Askey.

"He’s an experienced defender who knows the league very well. We’re glad to bring him in ahead of our Scotland trip.”

Onariase spent two years with Scunthorpe United from 2020 where he made over 50 appearances for the Iron before a move to Dagenham & Redbridge last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender made 37 appearances for the Daggers as they secured a mid-table finish in the National League last season.

"I’m delighted to sign. After speaking to the gaffer I knew where I wanted to be,” said Onariase.

"He’s building a side that wants to succeed and I’m looking forward to being a part of it.”