Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Agyemang joins Hartlepool just four months after completing a move to the North East with Middlesbrough from Premier League champions Manchester City.

The versatile midfielder left the Etihad this summer after a year where he played his part in helping secure the Premier League 2 title last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Agyemang, 20, was released by Charlton Athletic prior to his spell with City and has already made a handful of appearances in Boro’s developmental squad this season, registering a couple of assists to his name in the process.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United have agreed a short-term deal with Middlesbrough for midfielder Terrell Agyemang. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Agyemang is likely to replace the outgoing Osazee Aghatise at the Suit Direct Stadium after the former Derby County midfielder was allowed to leave the club following the expiry of his month-long contract.

Agyemang can operate in a number of positions in midfield and in defence – providing options for Askey’s side as injuries continue to take their toll on the squad.

"I'm really delighted to get everything sorted,” Agyemang told the club website after his short-term loan deal was agreed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a good opportunity for me to make that step into first-team football. I want to enjoy every experience and do the best I can for the team."