Hartlepool United agree short-term loan deal for Middlesbrough's ex-Manchester City midfielder
and live on Freeview channel 276
Agyemang joins Hartlepool just four months after completing a move to the North East with Middlesbrough from Premier League champions Manchester City.
The versatile midfielder left the Etihad this summer after a year where he played his part in helping secure the Premier League 2 title last season.
Agyemang, 20, was released by Charlton Athletic prior to his spell with City and has already made a handful of appearances in Boro’s developmental squad this season, registering a couple of assists to his name in the process.
Agyemang is likely to replace the outgoing Osazee Aghatise at the Suit Direct Stadium after the former Derby County midfielder was allowed to leave the club following the expiry of his month-long contract.
Agyemang can operate in a number of positions in midfield and in defence – providing options for Askey’s side as injuries continue to take their toll on the squad.
"I'm really delighted to get everything sorted,” Agyemang told the club website after his short-term loan deal was agreed.
"It's a good opportunity for me to make that step into first-team football. I want to enjoy every experience and do the best I can for the team."
The young midfielder signed a two-year deal at the Riverside in the summer but will now see his development continue away from the Championship side with Pools over the next few weeks.