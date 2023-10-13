News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United agree short-term loan deal for Middlesbrough's ex-Manchester City midfielder

Hartlepool United and Middlesbrough have come to terms over a short-term deal for midfielder Terrell Agyemang who links up with John Askey’s squad on loan.
By Joe Ramage
Published 13th Oct 2023, 18:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 18:36 BST
Agyemang joins Hartlepool just four months after completing a move to the North East with Middlesbrough from Premier League champions Manchester City.

The versatile midfielder left the Etihad this summer after a year where he played his part in helping secure the Premier League 2 title last season.

Agyemang, 20, was released by Charlton Athletic prior to his spell with City and has already made a handful of appearances in Boro’s developmental squad this season, registering a couple of assists to his name in the process.

Hartlepool United have agreed a short-term deal with Middlesbrough for midfielder Terrell Agyemang. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)Hartlepool United have agreed a short-term deal with Middlesbrough for midfielder Terrell Agyemang. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Agyemang is likely to replace the outgoing Osazee Aghatise at the Suit Direct Stadium after the former Derby County midfielder was allowed to leave the club following the expiry of his month-long contract.

Agyemang can operate in a number of positions in midfield and in defence – providing options for Askey’s side as injuries continue to take their toll on the squad.

"I'm really delighted to get everything sorted,” Agyemang told the club website after his short-term loan deal was agreed.

"It's a good opportunity for me to make that step into first-team football. I want to enjoy every experience and do the best I can for the team."

The young midfielder signed a two-year deal at the Riverside in the summer but will now see his development continue away from the Championship side with Pools over the next few weeks.

