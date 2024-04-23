Watch more of our videos on Shots!

However, the defence has at times looked vulnerable when more fluid front lines are allowed to run at them, infamously when shipping six second half goals in a 7-1 defeat to local rivals Gateshead.

Their problems with pace and directness reared their head again at the weekend as Pools allowed Dorking to scythe through their defence to open the scoring after six minutes before finding no answer to the driving runs of Jimmy Muitt, who bagged a brace in the second half.

Sweeney thinks his side can still improve at the back after their vulnerabilities were exposed by relegated Dorking.

That said, Pools have in general been vastly-improved at the back, keeping three successive home clean sheets following a dismal run of just one in 14 months prior to that.

With Parkes and Waterfall set to remain in the North East for another season, Dan Dodds due to return from his ACL injury, and both Louis Stephenson and David Ferguson enjoying strong ends to the season, Pools already have the makings of a solid defence.

At times on Saturday, the midfield left the defenders exposed and, after the luckless Kieran Wallace underwent surgery, it looks likely Pools will attempt to add some bite in the engine room while the assistant head coach is expecting additions at the back.

And after some of their vulnerabilities were exposed in Surrey, Sweeney feels his side could still do more to shore things up.

"There's a long time between now and the next game, so we've got lots of time to work on things," he said.

"I would think it's nailed on that there will be additions in defensive areas.

"We made it too easy for the ball to come into the box, we didn't defend the wide areas well enough, and with the amount of balls that came in, sometimes the opposition are going to make first contact.