Grey came off the bench and made an instant impact in Hartlepool's win over Southend at Roots Hall when the young forward powered home Pools’ second equaliser of the day within minutes of being introduced.

Grey found space in the area from Chris Wreh’s through ball to finish well before Pools would go on to claim a third straight win in the National League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was Grey’s first goal of the season and his first goal for Hartlepool since scoring in a 2-2 draw with Mansfield Town in March 2022 – having gone last season without finding the back of the net.

Joe Grey scored his first goal of the season for Hartlepool United in the 3-2 win over Southend United. Picture by FRANK REID

In that time, Grey has struggled with injuries and form but there is hope the 20-year-old can enjoy another breakout season with the club this year.

Grey is thought to be highly regarded at the club having agreed a new three year deal at the Suit Direct Stadium last summer.

And Hartlepool boss Askey is hoping the young forward can continue to make an impact this season in the National League.

Joe Grey made an instant impact in Hartlepool United's win over Southend United. Picture by FRANK REID

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That’s what you need from people who come on from the bench,” said Askey.

"It was a really good finish and really good movement from Joe. He nearly got in two or three times, so at least when we look at the bench now we know we have got players who can come on and make a difference.

"It’s nice we’ve got competition now, and forward-wise we’re looking okay,” he added.

"I’ve said to Joe before that he shows glimpses and he’s got to now produce it regularly.

"It’s something for me to think about now. But he can only get confidence from that and it’s nice to have somebody coming off the bench and getting a goal as Jake Hastie did the other week.”