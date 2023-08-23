News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Hartlepool United boss John Askey given 'something to think about' after 20-year-old's impressive cameo

John Askey believes Joe Grey has given him something to think about ahead of Hartlepool United’s Bank Holiday fixtures against AFC Fylde and Chesterfield.
By Joe Ramage
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 13:46 BST- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 13:47 BST

Grey came off the bench and made an instant impact in Hartlepool's win over Southend at Roots Hall when the young forward powered home Pools’ second equaliser of the day within minutes of being introduced.

Grey found space in the area from Chris Wreh’s through ball to finish well before Pools would go on to claim a third straight win in the National League.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was Grey’s first goal of the season and his first goal for Hartlepool since scoring in a 2-2 draw with Mansfield Town in March 2022 – having gone last season without finding the back of the net.

Joe Grey scored his first goal of the season for Hartlepool United in the 3-2 win over Southend United. Picture by FRANK REIDJoe Grey scored his first goal of the season for Hartlepool United in the 3-2 win over Southend United. Picture by FRANK REID
Joe Grey scored his first goal of the season for Hartlepool United in the 3-2 win over Southend United. Picture by FRANK REID
Most Popular

In that time, Grey has struggled with injuries and form but there is hope the 20-year-old can enjoy another breakout season with the club this year.

Grey is thought to be highly regarded at the club having agreed a new three year deal at the Suit Direct Stadium last summer.

And Hartlepool boss Askey is hoping the young forward can continue to make an impact this season in the National League.

Read More
Doncaster Rovers loanee enjoying an impressive start to life at Hartlepool Unite...
Joe Grey made an instant impact in Hartlepool United's win over Southend United. Picture by FRANK REIDJoe Grey made an instant impact in Hartlepool United's win over Southend United. Picture by FRANK REID
Joe Grey made an instant impact in Hartlepool United's win over Southend United. Picture by FRANK REID
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"That’s what you need from people who come on from the bench,” said Askey.

"It was a really good finish and really good movement from Joe. He nearly got in two or three times, so at least when we look at the bench now we know we have got players who can come on and make a difference.

"It’s nice we’ve got competition now, and forward-wise we’re looking okay,” he added.

"I’ve said to Joe before that he shows glimpses and he’s got to now produce it regularly.

"It’s something for me to think about now. But he can only get confidence from that and it’s nice to have somebody coming off the bench and getting a goal as Jake Hastie did the other week.”

Both Grey and Jake Hastie will be hoping they can make a further impact over the weekend as Askey's side will be tasked with facing AFC Fylde in the 5.30pm kick-off on Saturday before a quick turnaround to travel to Chesterfield on Monday.

Related topics:AFC FyldeChesterfieldNational LeagueSouthend