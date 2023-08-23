Hartlepool United boss John Askey given 'something to think about' after 20-year-old's impressive cameo
Grey came off the bench and made an instant impact in Hartlepool's win over Southend at Roots Hall when the young forward powered home Pools’ second equaliser of the day within minutes of being introduced.
Grey found space in the area from Chris Wreh’s through ball to finish well before Pools would go on to claim a third straight win in the National League.
It was Grey’s first goal of the season and his first goal for Hartlepool since scoring in a 2-2 draw with Mansfield Town in March 2022 – having gone last season without finding the back of the net.
In that time, Grey has struggled with injuries and form but there is hope the 20-year-old can enjoy another breakout season with the club this year.
Grey is thought to be highly regarded at the club having agreed a new three year deal at the Suit Direct Stadium last summer.
And Hartlepool boss Askey is hoping the young forward can continue to make an impact this season in the National League.
"That’s what you need from people who come on from the bench,” said Askey.
"It was a really good finish and really good movement from Joe. He nearly got in two or three times, so at least when we look at the bench now we know we have got players who can come on and make a difference.
"It’s nice we’ve got competition now, and forward-wise we’re looking okay,” he added.
"I’ve said to Joe before that he shows glimpses and he’s got to now produce it regularly.
"It’s something for me to think about now. But he can only get confidence from that and it’s nice to have somebody coming off the bench and getting a goal as Jake Hastie did the other week.”
Both Grey and Jake Hastie will be hoping they can make a further impact over the weekend as Askey's side will be tasked with facing AFC Fylde in the 5.30pm kick-off on Saturday before a quick turnaround to travel to Chesterfield on Monday.