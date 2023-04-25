Askey cut a despondent figure in the aftermath of a chastening defeat to Crawley Town, a defeat which leaves Hartlepool six points from safety with only two games of the season remaining.

Hartlepool’s fate will be sealed should they fail to win either of their final two games or Crawley pick up a single point from their two games, the Reds also holding a better goal difference than Askey’s side.

John Askey emotional over the implications of Hartlepool United's defeat to Crawley Town for supporters. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And where a week ago the Hartlepool boss was issuing a rallying call to supporters for one last push – with fans flocking to the Suit Direct Stadium for the biggest attendance of the season in response, here Askey was left only able to apologise for the fate which now awaits them.

"I just feel for them. I know how I feel and they probably feel ten times worse than I do,” said Askey.

"They couldn’t have done any more than what they’ve done. They’ve come out in their numbers and they’ve tried to get behind the team as much as they could.

"I just feel sorry for the community really because the football club is a big part of Hartlepool and for this to happen, it’s a travesty.”

Hartlepool United supporters did their bit to try and help the club secure its Football League status. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Askey highlighted how much of an affinity he has built up with supporters since his arrival as manager in February, as well as people at the club, and knows how significant a blow it will be for the club to lose its Football League status once more.

"I don’t think you can not have [an affinity]. The people have been brilliant, that’s why it hurts so much,” said Askey.

"There’s a lot of good people at the football club and if it puts people's jobs in doubt then there’s nothing worse. It’s just sickening.

"The support we’ve had in the last few weeks has been unbelievable. They’ve really tried their hardest to keep their club in the football league. They’ve done their bit. We’ve not done our bit.”

