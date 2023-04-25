News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
23 minutes ago Photographer captures stunning photos of Aurora Borealis over UK
1 hour ago Evacuation flights begin to bring British nationals home from Sudan
1 hour ago Only Fools & Horses actress dies aged 62
19 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
20 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk

Hartlepool United boss John Askey gives heartfelt message after relegation was all but confirmed

John Askey suggests it’s a ‘travesty’ that Hartlepool United are to return to the National League with relegation from the Football League all but confirmed.

By Joe Ramage
Published 25th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Askey cut a despondent figure in the aftermath of a chastening defeat to Crawley Town, a defeat which leaves Hartlepool six points from safety with only two games of the season remaining.

Hartlepool’s fate will be sealed should they fail to win either of their final two games or Crawley pick up a single point from their two games, the Reds also holding a better goal difference than Askey’s side.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It’s why Askey was left so dismayed at full-time as Hartlepool fell to a fatal 2-0 defeat against Crawley.

John Askey emotional over the implications of Hartlepool United's defeat to Crawley Town for supporters. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)John Askey emotional over the implications of Hartlepool United's defeat to Crawley Town for supporters. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
John Askey emotional over the implications of Hartlepool United's defeat to Crawley Town for supporters. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Most Popular

And where a week ago the Hartlepool boss was issuing a rallying call to supporters for one last push – with fans flocking to the Suit Direct Stadium for the biggest attendance of the season in response, here Askey was left only able to apologise for the fate which now awaits them.

"I just feel for them. I know how I feel and they probably feel ten times worse than I do,” said Askey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"They couldn’t have done any more than what they’ve done. They’ve come out in their numbers and they’ve tried to get behind the team as much as they could.

"I just feel sorry for the community really because the football club is a big part of Hartlepool and for this to happen, it’s a travesty.”

Hartlepool United supporters did their bit to try and help the club secure its Football League status. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)Hartlepool United supporters did their bit to try and help the club secure its Football League status. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Hartlepool United supporters did their bit to try and help the club secure its Football League status. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Askey highlighted how much of an affinity he has built up with supporters since his arrival as manager in February, as well as people at the club, and knows how significant a blow it will be for the club to lose its Football League status once more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Hartlepool United verdict: How did 'broken' Pools end up back here after Crawley...

"I don’t think you can not have [an affinity]. The people have been brilliant, that’s why it hurts so much,” said Askey.

"There’s a lot of good people at the football club and if it puts people's jobs in doubt then there’s nothing worse. It’s just sickening.

"The support we’ve had in the last few weeks has been unbelievable. They’ve really tried their hardest to keep their club in the football league. They’ve done their bit. We’ve not done our bit.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get the latest Hartlepool United headlines with our free football newsletter! Follow the action from the Suit Direct Stadium and beyond as we bring the sport news to you. Visit our website here to sign up!

Related topics:National LeagueFootball LeagueCrawley TownHartlepoolCrawley