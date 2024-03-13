Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pools have undoubtedly improved at the back since Phillips took over but are still without a shut out since his arrival.

The new boss admitted had sat down with his defenders in pursuit of a shutout prior to Tuesday’s planned trip to Maidenhead United.

Pools conceded within the first 20 minutes of recent defeats to Barnet and Solihull Moors and made a bad habit of slow starts prior to Phillips taking charge, particularly before Christmas.

Kevin Phillips and first team coach Tony Sweeney are hoping to mastermind a first clean sheet in eight games.

He doesn't feel like his side are far away from just a third clean sheet of the campaign, adding: "There's only so many times you can concede early and then come back and get a result.

"We have to cut that out.

"You can blame having injuries to key players, illnesses, but nevertheless the players that have come in are experienced players that have played a lot of games.

"Collectively, we've got to cut the individual errors out and make good decisions - certainly early on in games, and especially away from home.

"If the ball's got to be cleared, it's got to be cleared.

"For me, a clean sheet is massive. Yes, we've been winning matches but we've still been conceding goals.

"We've been a lot harder to break down but I'm not happy with the last couple of weeks, and the players are certainly not happy.

Following the postponement of Tuesday’s match at Maidenhead, Pools dropped to 12th place following other results elsewhere.