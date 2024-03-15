Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 22-year-old initially returned during the Boxing Day defeat to Oldham but has continued to struggle with fitness and hasn't been seen since the end of January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phillips confirmed the former Accrington Stanley man had been back in full training but urged caution and patience ahead of his return to competitive action.

Phillips insists he won't rush Anthony Mancini's return to action as the midfielder edges closer to full fitness

However, Phillips is adamant that he won't rush Mancini back and admits Poolies might have to wait a little longer for his comeback.

"Mancini has been training," he told BBC Radio Tees.

"For me, he probably still needs another week of good training because he's missed a fair bit in terms of his match fitness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have to be really careful, let's not forget he's a young lad.

"You can't rush players back. The last thing we want to do is force him to play and then he breaks down and his season's over.

"If he needs an extra week's training then he might not like it but he's getting it – end of.

"I want him to be 100 per cent when he's ready for selection.