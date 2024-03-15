Hartlepool United boss Kevin Phillips gives update on when Anthony Mancini could return to action
The dynamic Frenchman, who set the National League alight in August before suffering a serious hamstring injury against Chesterfield, has firmly established himself as a hero in Hartlepool despite only featuring 13 times this season.
The 22-year-old initially returned during the Boxing Day defeat to Oldham but has continued to struggle with fitness and hasn't been seen since the end of January.
Phillips confirmed the former Accrington Stanley man had been back in full training but urged caution and patience ahead of his return to competitive action.
Mancini announced himself with a dazzling display against Southend in August and there had been hopes that he might be able to make an impact for the reverse fixture on Sarurday, March 16.
However, Phillips is adamant that he won't rush Mancini back and admits Poolies might have to wait a little longer for his comeback.
"Mancini has been training," he told BBC Radio Tees.
"For me, he probably still needs another week of good training because he's missed a fair bit in terms of his match fitness.
"We have to be really careful, let's not forget he's a young lad.
"You can't rush players back. The last thing we want to do is force him to play and then he breaks down and his season's over.
"If he needs an extra week's training then he might not like it but he's getting it – end of.
"I want him to be 100 per cent when he's ready for selection.
"He's getting stronger and sharper and we'll probably take it each day and see how he feels."