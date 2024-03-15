Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pools are without a win since their 3-2 victory over Altrincham last month, whereas the Shrimpers are set to arrive in the North East full of confidence and unbeaten in their last eight.

However, there is still a renewed optimism surrounding Pools, who have won five and drawn one of Phillips' first nine games in charge.

And the Pools boss is bullish about his side's chances of returning to winning ways this weekend.

Hartlepool United boss Kevin Phillips is expecting a positive result ahead of Saturday's visit of Southend.

"I'm expecting a result tomorrow," he said.

"Southend are full of confidence but I think, deep down, they know that we're a good team too.

"They're in good form but it's about what we do.

"I'm expecting us to get back to winning ways so that we can travel to Eastleigh full of confidence."

Phillips and his staff have breathed life into a Pools side who were struggling when he arrived and the former Sunderland striker has been stressing the importance of maintaining that momentum.

Under Phillips, Pools have played with more attacking intent than for much of the campaign and, despite defeats against two of the National League's best sides in their last two matches, the new boss is determined to ensure his team remain on the front foot on Saturday.

He said: "My message has always been to be positive, I like to think I'm a very positive person.

"When you lose a football match you've lost a football match, that's all it is. It's not life or death.

"What we have to do is learn from it. You won't learn if you never lose.

"The biggest thing for me is to show the fans that we care that we've lost and go and win that first tackle, header or whatever it is.

"From minute one we have to be at it and on the front foot. That's the biggest thing for me.

"I know what the North East fans expect. We can all have an off day in terms of passing or shooting but we can't in terms of effort.