Phillips was recognised for his tireless coverage of Southend's most turbulent season to date at the prestigious Football Content Awards and has provided his insight into the weekend's visitors as Pools look to end a run of back-to-back defeats.

When Pools visited Essex back in August, Southend were still reeling from a 10-point deduction and were threatened with footballing oblivion.

A 3-2 away win, largely inspired by new signing Anthony Mancini, means Pools are hoping for the double over their troubled opponents on Saturday.

Anthony Mancini received applause from all four corners of Roots Hall after a dazzling display in August - and he could be in contention this weekend.

Yet despite staring down the barrel on more than one occasion and having to contend with multiple winding-up orders, months of unpaid wages, transfer embargos and a dire lack of available players, Kevin Maher's spirited Shrimpers will arrive at the Suit Direct Stadium above Pools in the National League table.

Phillips has chronicled Southend's incredible season from the perspective of both a steadfast supporter and a committed journalist and is hopeful that, at last, his side are on firmer footing.

"People keep telling me to write a book about it - but I'm not sure anyone would believe it," he said.

"So much has happened that the start of the season actually feels like about five seasons ago, that's how much drama there has been.

"Southend were 10 minutes away from not being able to start the season, we didn't know if we were going to be able to get the safety certificate or if we were going to have enough players.

"On the pitch has been remarkable. Take away the points deduction and they'd be on the outskirts of the play-offs.

"Off the pitch has been more Sunday League than National League but there's light at the end of the tunnel now."

At the heart of Southend's success has been manager Maher, who played almost 400 times for the Shrimpers and has been awarded the freedom of the town for his work since taking charge in 2021.

Phillips said: "Where we've had Kevin Maher we've had hope.

"He's been the glue that's held everything together.

"He deserves manager-of-the-season no matter what."

The Shrimpers had two men sent off during a 3-0 defeat at York in September, with wing-back Gus Scott-Morriss forced to deputise in goal, and the subsequent suspensions meant Maher had just 10 players available ahead of a midweek clash with Maidenhead.

Maher was able to bring former West Ham goalkeeper David Martin to the club and, despite naming just two substitutes, Southend managed to beat the Magpies 2-0 - and Phillips thinks the squad have been able to channel their adversity into a "siege mentality" that has served them so well this season.

"It's been like Coronation Street, EastEnders and Hollyoaks all rolled into one," he said.

"The season has reminded a lot of people in the area what the club means to them.

"It's brought Southend together and the players and staff have been brilliant."

Pools will be hoping to keep 15-goal striker Harry Cardwell quiet, while wing-back Gus Scott-Morriss will link up with Mani Dieseruvwe for England C after a stellar campaign and midfielder Jack Bridge leads the National League assist charts with 12.

And Phillips feels Bridge in particular embodies the Southend spirit after turning down an offer from Notts County to stick by his boyhood side, even though the precarious financial situation meant the club couldn't offer him a contract.

He said: "He must've been one of the most sought-after players in the league but he decided to stay at Southend without a contract, I think that says it all.

"All the players have stuck together and have been pulling in the same direction."

Southend moved above Pools in the National League following a run of eight games unbeaten and seem to have their financial future secured following an effective takeover by a consortium fronted by Australian businessman Justin Rees.

However, given how threadbare Southend's squad has been at times this season, Kevin Phillips and his side will be hoping to take advantage of some tired legs within the ranks of Saturday's visitors.