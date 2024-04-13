Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Phillips, along with head of football Joe Monks and newly-appointed chief scout Ronnie Moore, are set for a big summer with a number of those who featured on Saturday likely to have played their last game for Pools at the Suit Direct Stadium.

The former Sunderland striker has implemented a lot of changes since taking over in January, notably switching shape, but has been hamstrung to an extent after inheriting a squad lacking pace and plagued by injuries.

The Pools boss, who enjoyed success in his second season with South Shields after an overhaul of the Mariners squad, has professed his desire for wholesale changes this summer.

Phillips wants his side to play more attractive football next season after Pools failed to inspire in their draw with Dagenham.

With a host of new players, as well as a number of outgoings, Phillips will be able to begin implementing his own style at the Suit Direct.

And, after a slightly underwhelming showing against Dagenham, the Pools boss is determined to produce a team capable of playing more fluid and free flowing football next term.

"I want to play out from the back and through the thirds," he said.

"It's easy to say that, but there were times today when we were taking free-kicks and just punting it into the wind, it plays into the opposition's hands.

"In this league, a lot of teams have got massive defenders and that's what they want us to do.

"I want to come up with something a bit different.

"Of course, there's a time and a place but, certainly at home, I think our fans want to see us play football.

"To me, that means playing out from the back.

"Don't get me wrong, sometimes the pitch might not allow us to do that.

"Ultimately, that's the style I want to play. You see it now with every team in the Premier League.

"It can be a bit risky, but sometimes you have to accept that bit of risk to play through the lines and create space.

"I'm not daft enough to stick to something if it's not going right. If we have to go long, we go long, it's as simple as that.