When the new manager took over in January, Pools looked to stretch teams and make the most of their pace out wide.

However, after Courtney Senior returned to Barnet and with both Brennan Dickenson and Otis Khan continuing to struggle for fitness, the Pools boss has had to change his approach.

Over the Easter weekend, Pools favoured a more direct style of play, which gets the best out of Mani Dieseruvwe and, when he can link-up with his strike partner, Joe Grey.

And while the Pools boss has often suggested that, in the long term, he'd like his team to be full of pace and threat in wide areas, he recognises the importance of being adaptable.

"You can't afford to be one dimensional, otherwise we'll play into our opponent's hands," he said.

"We've tried to be a bit more direct and fight for second balls.

"When it suits, I would like to see us try and play a little bit more out from the back. We've shown we're good enough to do it.