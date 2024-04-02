Hartlepool United boss Kevin Phillips wants his side to show they can play more than one way

Hartlepool United boss Kevin Phillips says he is keen for his team to be able to play more than one way.
By Robbie Stelling
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 01:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

When the new manager took over in January, Pools looked to stretch teams and make the most of their pace out wide.

However, after Courtney Senior returned to Barnet and with both Brennan Dickenson and Otis Khan continuing to struggle for fitness, the Pools boss has had to change his approach.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Over the Easter weekend, Pools favoured a more direct style of play, which gets the best out of Mani Dieseruvwe and, when he can link-up with his strike partner, Joe Grey.

Phillips wants his side to be adaptable after Pools went a bit more direct over the Easter weekend.Phillips wants his side to be adaptable after Pools went a bit more direct over the Easter weekend.
Phillips wants his side to be adaptable after Pools went a bit more direct over the Easter weekend.

And while the Pools boss has often suggested that, in the long term, he'd like his team to be full of pace and threat in wide areas, he recognises the importance of being adaptable.

"You can't afford to be one dimensional, otherwise we'll play into our opponent's hands," he said.

"We've tried to be a bit more direct and fight for second balls.

"When it suits, I would like to see us try and play a little bit more out from the back. We've shown we're good enough to do it.

"We want to be able to cause teams problems in different ways."

Related topics:Kevin Phillips