Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Courtney Duffus added to Pools' long list of injuries after he pulled up in training on Thursday and, with options depleted and survival in the National League all but guaranteed, the boss invited three academy players into the first team fold.

And with Louis Stephenson already impressing after making the transition to senior football, Phillips has called on his youngsters to make the most of the opportunity.

"I want them to enjoy it," he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Phillips wants the academy trio called into the first team fold to enjoy and express themselves.

"They've trained with us, they're great lads, enthusiastic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've tried to remember what it was like when I was their age and I got asked to train with the first team, it's important that they don't let it phase them.

"I want them to express themselves and, if they get an opportunity, to go and take it.

"It's exciting and I hope the fans will get to see that we've got some exciting young players at this football club.

"Is it a bit too soon for them? It is what it is, we'll soon find out.

"We believe that these players will be able to cope and that they're more than good enough.