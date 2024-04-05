Hartlepool United defender David Ferguson feels teenage full-back Louis Stephenson has a bright future ahead of him
It's been a breakthrough season for the 18-year-old, who signed his first professional deal with Pools in December, three weeks after he scored his first senior goal in the FA Trophy.
The teenage right-back had to be patient following the arrival of Kevin Phillips, with the new boss initially preferring experience in the role.
However, the dynamic defender grabbed his chance with both hands when it came his way over the Easter weekend, putting in a man-of-the-match performance in Good Friday's win over Halifax and impressing again during Easter Monday's draw with Rochdale.
And Ferguson, 11 years Stephenson's senior, has been impressed with how the youngster has adapted to life in the first team.
"I get on well with Louis, he's a good lad," he said.
"He's been fantastic and I think he's got the potential to go on and have a really good career, it's just about keeping him grounded.
"I said to him to just keep his head down and keep going.
"The fans will back him all the way and he's a big part of the squad.
"He's a young lad, so it's just about putting an arm round him and encouraging him to play.
"I thought he did really well on Monday and I just want him to keep pushing himself because he could have a good career ahead of him."