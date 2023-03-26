Jennings scored his second goal for Hartlepool when expertly converting from Josh Umerah’s cross to beat goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux as Pools drew for the seventh time in nine games.

But it wasn’t just Jennings’ goal which impressed manager Askey, with the 31-year-old displaying the kind of hard-work desired from his manager throughout the game.

“He gives everything every time he plays. He deserved to get the goal,” said Askey.

Hartlepool United's Connor Jennings runs away to celebrate after scoring the equalising goal against Leyton Orient. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“His all around play is terrific, he brings other people into the game, he works hard to close down and that’s what you need. We need that from all of the players between now and the end of the season and if they do that, we can’t ask any more of them and I’m sure the supporters appreciate the effort they are putting in.

“I’m sure, as a supporter, that’s all you can ask for. If there’s a little bit of a lack of ability there might be a little bit of a lack of ability, but you can always run about and have a go and I think the players are doing that.”

Jennings is no stranger to Askey with the pair having worked together during their time at Macclesfield with the striker recently admitting: “I enjoyed playing under him. It was attacking stuff, well organised and a hard working team.”

Jennings has scored two goals in five appearances now since Askey’s arrival at the Suit Direct Stadium after his first goal for the club when equalising late against Walsall.

Connor Jennings scored his first goal for Hartlepool United in the 3-3 draw with Walsall. (Photo:Scott Llewellyn| MI News)

And while his strike against Leyton Orient did not come quite as late in the day as that against the Saddlers, Askey believes Jennings can continue to contribute important goals for Hartlepool over the remainder of the season.

“Hopefully anyone who has worked with me in the past has enjoyed it and if they pass that message on to other players it can help,” Askey said.

“But it’s nice to have players such as Connor who’ll give everything.