Ferguson was named Hartlepool’s new captain ahead of the start of the season after Nicky Featherstone’s departure from the club this summer.

Ferguson has been with the club for three years, with the former Sunderland, Blackpool and York City defender making almost 150 appearances in that time.

The 29-year-old led Pools out for their return to the National League last weekend as John Askey's side were beaten 3-2 at Barnet, but the full-back is looking forward to a moment he suggests will live with him forever when he leads his team out for the first time, officially, as Hartlepool’s captain on home soil against Gateshead.

David Ferguson was named the new Hartlepool United captain for the 2023-24 season. Picture by FRANK REID

"There’s so much meaning to it to captain this club, it means a lot. I’ve got a real passion for it,” said Ferguson.

“Walking out to a packed out stadium [is going to be special].

"I’m going to try and get my little boy to come down, I’ve got his strip ready, so to walk out with him will mean so much.

"It will be his first game he’ll come to for Pools and to see his dad walking out for the first time and having the armband it’ll be great, and a moment I’ll not forget.”

Having been handed the armband Ferguson recently explained how he will look to take pointers from previous players who have held the captaincy at the Suit Direct Stadium.

But the defender admits his game won’t change after being given the role by Askey.

"Nothing is going to change in terms of the way I play because I’ve got the armband,” he said.

"I’m still going to play the way I play, but I’ll just have a band around my arm. I’ll try and lead by example.”