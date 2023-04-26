Singh addressed supporters in an interview with the club after it was confirmed Hartlepool would be officially put up for sale.

But beyond the initial club statement, Singh has delved deeper into the circumstances regarding his decision to publicly seek prospective buyers whilst issuing a warning to supporters.

"I’ve thought long and hard about it over the weekend and the chants on Saturday have made up my mind that I need to get out,” Singh said.

"We were all hurting, we were all upset, but to hear those chants, I thought I had a little bit more credit with the fans than that. Obviously I haven't. Once they’ve had enough it’s time to go and it’s time for me to go.

“So now my aim and my target is to hand it over to somebody, a well rounded club, that can push on and progress and give the fans of the town what they want: a successful football club.

"But that’s easier said than done. You’ll get the usual time wasters, you’ll get the usual chancers, and I’m going to get flak about why I’m not selling to him or her. It’s going to be a difficult period.”

Hartlepool United's Chairman Raj Singh has put the club up for sale but has issued a message to supporters. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Singh added: "One thing I will say to all those so-called experts out there who know the club should be sold: The more heat I get, the quicker I want to get out.

"So don’t make that mistake of trying to push me out quicker to get somebody else in because when there’s a fire you just want to get out of that room. You’re not bothered what’s left behind you.

"Some of this happened at Darlington. I don’t want that to happen here. I want that message to come across loud and clear.

"Please trust me. Please believe me. I want to leave this club in a well run manner. Don’t force my hand. Don’t make it so difficult for me that I’ve got nowhere to go.

Hartlepool United are up for sale.

"If the heat is on me I’m going to want to get out early. Then you’re not that fussed about what the state of the business or the state of the club is because there’s too much heat on you.”

And Singh has suggested it will now be up to the supporters, and how they react towards him, as to how the process of selling the club will go.

"These idiots need to be careful what they wish for with the abuse of staff. What is that going to achieve?

"It’s down to the fans where they want to take this from here. I think the sensible ones, and the proper fans, maybe need to say their piece as well to keep the idiots in check.